India's Omicron tally touches 800; Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala worst hit - Check statewise list

The Omicron cases in India is rising at a rapid pace wi total tally climbing to 781, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2021, 11:18 AM IST

The Omicron cases in India is rising at a rapid pace with the total tally climbing to 781 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The 781 Omicron cases have been recorded across 21 states and UT in the country.
 
According to Union Health Ministry, out of 781 Omicron cases, 241 people have been either discharged, recovered or migrated. Delhi, Maharastra, Gujarat and Kerala have reported the maximum number of Omicron cases.
 
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said on Wednesday that 9,195 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's tally of coronavirus cases has increased to 3,48,08,886.
 
Check statewise list of Omicron cases here:
 
Delhi                238
 
Maharashtra   167
 
Gujarat             73
 
Kerala              65
 
Telangana 62
 
Rajasthan       46
 
Karnataka   34
 
Tamil Nadu    34
 
Haryana          12
 
West Bengal      11
 
Madhya Pradesh    9
 
Odisha           8
 
Andhra Pradesh    6
 
Uttarakhand   4
 
Chandigarh   3
 
Jammu & Kashmir   3
 
Uttar Pradesh     2
 
Goa           1
 
Himachal Pradesh  1
 
Ladakh           1
 
Manipur           1

