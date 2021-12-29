India's Omicron tally touches 800; Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala worst hit - Check statewise list

The Omicron cases in India is rising at a rapid pace with the total tally climbing to 781 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The 781 Omicron cases have been recorded across 21 states and UT in the country.

According to Union Health Ministry, out of 781 Omicron cases, 241 people have been either discharged, recovered or migrated. Delhi, Maharastra, Gujarat and Kerala have reported the maximum number of Omicron cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said on Wednesday that 9,195 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's tally of coronavirus cases has increased to 3,48,08,886.

Check statewise list of Omicron cases here:

Delhi 238

Maharashtra 167

Gujarat 73

Kerala 65

Telangana 62

Rajasthan 46

Karnataka 34

Tamil Nadu 34

Haryana 12

West Bengal 11

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha 8

Andhra Pradesh 6

Uttarakhand 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu & Kashmir 3

Uttar Pradesh 2

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1