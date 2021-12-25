India's Omicron case tally rises to 415, Maharashtra tops with 108 cases

Amid the surge in new COVID-19 variant Omicron cases, on Saturday, India reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 415, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34, and Karnataka 31.

As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 77,032, presently the lowest in 579 days. "Active cases constitute 0.22 percent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry.

With 387 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll due to the virus has climbed 4,79,520. The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,286 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,23,263.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

