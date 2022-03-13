India’s oldest military school turns 100 years old today

Know as the "cradle of warriors" India's oldest military school, the Dehradun-based Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) turns hundred years old today. The institution has given India 6 Service Chiefs--Gen KS Thimayya, Gen GG Bewoor, Gen VN Sharma, Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, Gen S Padmanabhan, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, 41 Army Commanders and equivalent, and 163 in the rank of Lt General.

The role played by RIMC pass outs from World War II to the Balakot Operations has been much appreciated, and stuff made of legends.

The military training institution was inaugurated on March 13, 1922, by then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII. The aim of that time was to educate and train Indian youth as part of the Indianisation programme of the officer cadre of the British Indian Army.

During his Address to the first 37 Cadets, the Prince of Wales then said, "It is the first few blows on the anvil of the life that gives the human weapon the set and temper that carry him through life's battles". The Prince also made reference to the old Indian tradition of 'Guru and Chela.

A grand ceremony to celebrate the centenary year will take place on Sunday morning at the campus of the intuition with the Governor of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand being the chief guest. On this occasion, a postal stamp will be released.

Along with it, a book titled ‘Bal- Vivek’, authored by cadets will also be done. Other than that, a historical compendium will be released that essential puts in perspective the history of the college. Rimcollians, as the alumni members are known as expected to be present in full force.

RIMC is the premier feeder institute for the prestigious National Defence Academy and Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The College provides Public School education to students in the age group of 11½ to 18 years, specially selected through an All India Competitive Examination. 250 students are selected from every state, strictly on merit through a written examination, interview, and a medical test.

And not just India, many top-ranking officers of Pakistani and Bangladesh military have been RIMC pass out. Pakistan's General Gul Hassankhan, the last Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army, and 2 Pak Air chiefs Air Marshal Asghar Khan and Air Marshal Nur Khan have passed out from the intuition.