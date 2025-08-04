India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built by...

Twitter
It will have a layered defense system with 144 vertical launch system (VLS) cells, including various missiles for long-range air defense, anti-ship and land-attack, and close-in defense. Hypersonic missiles can also be potentially included.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

With global armed conflicts escalating, the race for cutting-edge weapons is on. While conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas military conflict, and Thailand-Cambodia tensions are on, countries are leaving no stone unturned to beef up their defense systems. As India shares borders with both Pakistan and China, it is constantly upgrading its military defense system - the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force. Reportedly, the Indian Navy is specifically working on developing the next-generation destroyer under Project-18. The destroyer, capable of carrying 144 missiles, was expected to surpass the size and capabilities of existing destroyers. 

What is Project 18 Next-Gen Destroyer?

Under Project 18, the Indian Navy is working on one of the ambitious plans to develop a class of stealth guided-missile destroyers, which will mark a significant leap in its naval capabilities. The destroyer is expected to have enhanced capabilities, to be the largest warship in the fleet. Expected to displace around 13,000 tonnes, the destroyer is planned to have advanced radar and sensor systems, including AESA radar for wide-area situational awareness. 

The P-18 NGD can be classified as a cruiser, being designed to be more capable than the current Visakhapatnam-class. The makers are focused on integrating indigenous technology to create missile firepower, with ships having a comprehensive armament. It will have a layered defense system with 144 vertical launch system (VLS) cells,  including various missiles for long-range air defense, anti-ship and land-attack, and close-in defense. Hypersonic missiles can also be potentially included. 

Project 18 Next-Gen Destroyer: Key features

P-18 NGD has a super advanced radar system, featuring four AESA radars created by DRDO, providing 360-degree surveillance. The radar suite consists of an S-band active array, volume search radar, and a multi-sensor mast, with a range of over 500 km.

The missile configuration of P-18 NGD, designed for layered defense and strike roles, will carry 144 VLS cells with 32 cells at the stern for PGLRSAM (250 km range) to intercept aircraft and ballistic missiles. It will have 48 cells for BrahMos and Indigenous technology cruise missiles for anti-ship and land-attack missions, and 64 cells for very short-range surface-to-air missiles for final defense against aerial and anti-ship threats. 

Project 18 Next-Gen Destroyer timeframe

According to reports, P-18 NGD will take five years for contracting and 5-10 years for delivery. About 75% indigenous content will be used under Atmanirbhar Bharat to build the destroyer, which will have capabilities including operating 2 multi-role helicopters, launching autonomous underwater drones, and anti-submarine warfare. The Indian Navy is eyeing to expand its fleet to 170-175 warships by 2035. And Project-18 destroyers will be a boost to its defensive and offensive maritime operations. 

