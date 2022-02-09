India's newest mammal White Cheeked Macaque discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant discovery, scientists have reported the presence of White-Cheeked Macaque (Macaca leucogenys) in India. This discovery marks the new addition to mammals of India. Indian scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered its presence in the remote Anjaw district in central Arunachal Pradesh.

The Macaque was first discovered in China in 2015. The point that needs to be mentioned here is that the place where the White-Cheeked Macaque has been discovered is barely 200 km aerial distance from where it was first spotted in China, in Modog in Southeastern Tibet.

The discovery has been published in the February 3 issue of international peer-reviewed journal 'Animal Gene'. Along with White-Cheeked Macaques and Arunachal Macaque the other species of Macaques are Assamese Macaque (Macaca assamensis) and Rhesus Macaque (Macaca mulatta) reported from the same landscape.With this, India's mammal count stands at 438.

How it was discovered

Zoological Survey of India scientists, led by Mukesh Thakur were searching for red pandas and Arunachal Macaques in central Arunachal Pradesh.

It was then that the team unknowingly collected a few faecal samples, which on DNA analysis ended up to be White-Cheeked Macaques.

A grant of Rs 10 crore was given to study Himalayan species including exploring biodiversity of the Himalayas and studying large threatened species.

One student from the team named Avijit Ghosh was tracking the Arunachal macaque when he collected faecal and skin samples of the macaque.

DNA sequencing of the samples was carried out at the Zoological Survey of India lab where it was proved to be that of White Cheeked Macaque.

The team carried out DNA sequencing a second time around to reconfirm it was that of White Cheeked Macaque and not of Arunachal macaque.

ZSI carried out several confirmations through more testing and camera trapping of it. They even discovered a juvenile White Cheeked Macaque.

The White Cheeked Macaque has distinct white cheeks, long and thick hair on the neck and a longer tail than other Macaque species.

Both the Arunachal macaque as well as the White Cheeked Macaque exist in the same biodiversity hotspot in the eastern Himalayas.