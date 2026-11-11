India's new visa rules: 9 categories, shorter forms and changes for foreign visitors | Explained

In a major change in visa policy, India has simplified its visa rules by reducing the number of categories from 13 to 9. Check other key changes introduced under the revised visa system.

India has made a major change in its visa system by reducing the number of categories, shortened application forms, and revising rules for different types of foreign visitors. The major change has reduced the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and sub categories from 49 to just 23. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also reduced the number of fields in visa application forms by 65 to 70 percent.

Visitor Visa replaces Tourist Visa

Tourist Visa has been renamed Visitor Visa, which will cover several purposes of travel, including holidays, business meetings, medical consultations, and short-term courses. It is divided into two categories: V-1 allows multiple entries over a 30-day period, whereas the V-2 option is available for longer stays with a validity period of one, five, or 10 years.

Student Visa

This category is also divided into two types: S-1 covers students pursuing school-level, graduate, and post-graduate education, whereas the S-2 covers research scholars, visiting faculty members, interns, and participants in academic exchange programmes.

Medical Visa

Foreign nationals travelling for treatment need to apply under M-1 for medical procedures other than AYUSH, or M-3 for treatment through AYUSH systems. Apart from this, separate categories have been introduced for people accompanying patients, which include M-2 for attendants accompanying M-1 visa holders and M-4 for those accompanying M-3 visa holders.

A press release by Ministry of Home Affairs reads, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Government of India rationalizes Indian visa regime. Under Visa regime rationalization, main categories for Visa reduced from 13 to 09 and sub categories from 49 to 23. Indian visa regime rationalization to boost foreign tourist arrivals, enhance medical value travel and foreign student arrivals. Number of fields to be filled in the application forms for all 23 visa sub-categories reduced by 65%–70%, now application process easier, faster, and more applicant-friendly. Changes reduce overlap between visa categories and make framework easier to navigate for visitors, patients, students, researchers, investors and business professionals. Rationalization intends to boost legitimate travel, education, healthcare and economic engagement with India through clearer, purpose-based visa options." November 11, 2026

Work Visa

This is for foreign nationals travelling to India for employment and covers people hired by Indian companies and organisations. This includes people working with non-governmental organisations and missionary institutions.

Business Visa

This category is also divided into two sub-categories: B-1 covers long-term business activities, whereas B-2 includes short-term assignments related to investments, conferences, sports events, cultural programmes, film shoots, and advertisement shoots.

Notably, the revised visa framework consists of nine main categories, including Visitor Visa, Work Visa, Business Visa, Diplomatic Visa, Journalist Visa, Medical Visa, Official Visa, Student Visa, and Miscellaneous Visa.