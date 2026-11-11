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India's new visa rules: 9 categories, shorter forms and changes for foreign visitors | Explained

In a major change in visa policy, India has simplified its visa rules by reducing the number of categories from 13 to 9. Check other key changes introduced under the revised visa system.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 12:03 AM IST

India's new visa rules: 9 categories, shorter forms and changes for foreign visitors | Explained
India simplifies visa rules, reducing categories from 13 to 9. (AI-Generated)
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India has made a major change in its visa system by reducing the number of categories, shortened application forms, and revising rules for different types of foreign visitors. The major change has reduced the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and sub categories from 49 to just 23. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also reduced the number of fields in visa application forms by 65 to 70 percent.

Visitor Visa replaces Tourist Visa

Tourist Visa has been renamed Visitor Visa, which will cover several purposes of travel, including holidays, business meetings, medical consultations, and short-term courses. It is divided into two categories: V-1 allows multiple entries over a 30-day period, whereas the V-2 option is available for longer stays with a validity period of one, five, or 10 years.

Student Visa

This category is also divided into two types: S-1 covers students pursuing school-level, graduate, and post-graduate education, whereas the S-2 covers research scholars, visiting faculty members, interns, and participants in academic exchange programmes.

Medical Visa

Foreign nationals travelling for treatment need to apply under M-1 for medical procedures other than AYUSH, or M-3 for treatment through AYUSH systems. Apart from this, separate categories have been introduced for people accompanying patients, which include M-2 for attendants accompanying M-1 visa holders and M-4 for those accompanying M-3 visa holders.

Work Visa

This is for foreign nationals travelling to India for employment and covers people hired by Indian companies and organisations. This includes people working with non-governmental organisations and missionary institutions.

Business Visa

This category is also divided into two sub-categories: B-1 covers long-term business activities, whereas B-2 includes short-term assignments related to investments, conferences, sports events, cultural programmes, film shoots, and advertisement shoots.

Notably, the revised visa framework consists of nine main categories, including Visitor Visa, Work Visa, Business Visa, Diplomatic Visa, Journalist Visa, Medical Visa, Official Visa, Student Visa, and Miscellaneous Visa.

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India's new visa rules: 9 categories, shorter forms and changes for foreign visitors | Explained
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