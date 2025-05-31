EAM S. Jaishankar asserted that India will never surrender to nuclear threats and strongly condemned Pakistan-backed terrorism, highlighting India's firm response and commitment to national interest.

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has made it very clear that the country will never surrender to any form of nuclear blackmail. Speaking at a convocation ceremony for foreign students at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, Jaishankar stressed that protecting India’s interests is the government’s top priority.

He directly addressed the threat from Pakistan and said, “We will never give in to nuclear blackmail. Whatever decisions are needed for India's national interest are being taken and will continue to be taken.”

He also spoke about the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which happened in April. This attack killed 26 people, including a citizen of Nepal. Jaishankar said the attack was meant to damage the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and to create religious tensions. He described the killings as “barbaric” and said they needed a strong answer — which the government gave.

Pleased to visit ParulUniversity, Vadodara and deliver the convocation address for foreign national graduates of the class of 2025.



Spoke about the imperative of stronger international cooperation in a more diverse and pluralistic world, and outlook driven by the ethos of httpsKaTba8XUhL pictwittercomJ8lAkk2w May 2025

He made it clear that those who support, train, and use terrorism must pay a heavy price. “After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, it was known that such acts required strong responses. But now, things have changed, and our resolve is even stronger. The places where terrorism is born are no longer safe from consequences,” he added.

Jaishankar also talked about global issues, especially those affecting developing countries, often referred to as the “Global South”. He reminded everyone how during the COVID-19 pandemic, countries understood how much they relied on others for health security. The war in Ukraine also showed how fragile energy supplies could be. Fertiliser shortages and lack of food grains have also hurt many poor nations.

He called for stronger global cooperation and said India’s view is based on the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means “the world is one family”. He highlighted how India stands with the Global South, sharing a common past and similar dreams for the future.

India also launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam attack, showing its firm action against terrorism.