'India's national flag is under attack', says Rahul Gandhi at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari

Congress is launching 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, during the party's launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari, said that the national flag is under attack.

"This flag belongs to every state. It doesn't belong to any particular religion or caste, it belongs to everyone. This flag guarantees protection to every single person in the country. It guarantees right to practise any religion. But today the national flag is under attack," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The aim of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to listen to the people of India. We don`t want to crush the voice of the people like the BJP and the RSS do," he added. Rahul Gandhi said that today the institutions of the country are under threat.

"They (BJP) frighten the opposition using ED and CBI. They think they can divide the country on the basis of religion and caste. But this country will remain united. The country is heading towards a disaster and unfortunately, our media is fully controlled by the ruling party," he said.

"A handful of large business houses control the country today. Demonetisation, GST, everything was design to help them," he added.

Meanwhile, in what is being seen as a Congress' "masterstroke" to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections, Congress is launching the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi also attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur. Sriperumbudur is where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast on May 21, 1991, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. 

After the prayer meet, Rahul Gandhi left for Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presented him with the Tricolour.

