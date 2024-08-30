India’s Multi-Role Helicopter Dreams: ‘Aravalli’ Engine Powers the IMRH, DBMRH & Indigenous Manufacturing

Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) have joined forces in a partnership, called ‘SAFHAL’ for developing engines for two new medium-lift helicopters and supplying them to the Indian armed forces. HAL chairman CB Ananthakrishnan said the partnership with SAFHAL was a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in India’s aerospace and defence sectors.

HAL will be in charge of the helicopter design, while SAFHAL will provide the engines. The goal is to create a high-power engine, named ‘Aravalli’, for the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) for the naval variant. The name, ‘Aravalli’, inspired by India’s majestic mountain range, symbolizes the country’s aspirations to self-reliance in critical engine technologies.

This collaboration will involve designing, developing, manufacturing, supplying and supporting the new engines. Since February 2023, the companies have been considering working together on a joint development project. They signed an agreement in July 2022 related to the IMRH/DBMRH helicopters. The collaboration will not only enhance the operational capabilities of IMRH and DBMRH helicopters, but also contribute to the overall goal of developing critical defence technologies within the country.

Safran Helicopter Engines chief executive Cedric Goubet said the project would strengthen the partnership between HAL and Safran, as well as enhance the strategic relationship between India and France. Their combined expertise and resources will ensure the success of the IMRH and DBMRH programmes.

HAL is developing the 13-ton IMRH to replace the Mil Mi-17 helicopters used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IMRH will have the capacity to carry up to 36 troops. The 12.5-ton DBMRH will be used by the Indian Navy. SAFHAL will collaborate with its parent companies to develop advanced engine technologies that offer superior performance, reliability and operational efficiency. The ‘Aravalli’ engines will be designed to operate effectively in various difficult environments and involve rigorous testing protocols to meet the highest global standards.

The company is also considering other possible uses for its forthcoming helicopter models, such as VVIP transport, offshore operations and performing various civilian utility tasks.

Safran Helicopter Engines SAS has been HAL’s preferred partner for providing engines for its helicopters. This partnership began with the Artouste engines used in the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, followed by the Shakti engine and its versions used in the advanced light helicopters (ALHs), light combat helicopters (LCHs) and light utility helicopters (LUHs). The current collaboration takes this longstanding relationship to a new level by jointly designing and developing advanced helicopter engines for use in medium-lift helicopters.

Mi-17 to IMRH: India’s Copter Evolution

The IAF has a substantial fleet of Mi-17 helicopters, including the Mi-17, Mi-17 1V and Mi-17 V5 models. These helicopters serve as the backbone of the IAF’s helicopter operations. Between 2008 and 2013, India placed orders for 151 Mi-17V5 helicopters, with the final deliveries completed in February 2016.

The IAF operates a diverse fleet of approximately 500 helicopters. This fleet includes around 90 Mi-17s, over 130 Mi-17V5s and more than 70 ALHs, including the armed variant. The fleet also comprises 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, a squadron of Mi-35 attack helicopters, 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and the newly inducted LCHs. The oldest Mi-17 helicopters are scheduled to be retired starting in 2028.

HAL aims to benchmark the proposed IMRHs against such modern helicopters as the Russian Mi-17, Sikorsky S-92, AgustaWestland AW-101, NHIndustries NH-90 and Eurocopter EC-725, with the goal of competing in the global helicopter market. According to HAL officials, the IMRH is designed for various roles, including air assault, air transport, combat logistics, combat search and rescue, casualty evacuation and even VVIP duties.

HAL plans to manufacture over 1,000 helicopters ranging from 3-15 tons, aiming for a business potential exceeding ₹4 lakh crore over the next 20 years.

In February 2023, HAL opened its new helicopter factory in Tumakuru, Karnataka, which is the largest of its kind in India. The facility will, initially, focus on producing the LUH. HAL has stated that this factory will, at first, produce around 30 helicopters annually, with plans to gradually increase production to 60 and eventually 90 helicopters each year.

The Indian Navy has expressed the need for more than 100 MRHs and an earlier global tender for 123 MRHs has been cancelled. The navy is in the midst of inducting 24 MH-60R MRHs, acquired through a $2.2-billion agreement with Lockheed Martin signed in February 2020, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2025.