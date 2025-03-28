India, March 27, 2025: In an industry dominated by chemical-laden hair care products, Soulflower has emerged as a disruptor & category creator of Rosemary for Hair Growth in India. Today, the clinically proven, organic, 100% natural and cruelty-free Soulflower Rosemary Range, including Rosemary Essential Oil, Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum, and Rosemary Mint Hair Spra,y secure Amazon’s best-seller categories.

India, March 27, 2025: In an industry dominated by chemical-laden hair care products, Soulflower has emerged as a disruptor & category creator of Rosemary for Hair Growth in India. Today, the clinically proven, organic, 100% natural and cruelty-free Soulflower Rosemary Range, including Rosemary Essential Oil, Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum, and Rosemary Mint Hair Spra,y secure Amazon’s best-seller categories.

Soulflower - A Legacy of 25 Years

Soulflower, India's leading clean beauty brand, focuses on effective hair care solutions. The brand is ECOCERT Cosmos Organic Certified, FDA-Approved, PETA-Certified, and ESG Compliant.

With 25 years of expertise in formulating products using a powerful blend of 100% natural, undiluted extracts and essential oils like Rosemary and Tea Tree combined with Clinically Proven Actives like Redensyl, Anagain, Melanogray, Soulflower products precisely target the specific concerns of every Indian hair type.

Soulflower ensures its products give actual results on customers through its clinical studies. Only because of these results & highly effective solutions, its Rosemary Range has become India's No.1 solution for Hair Growth in India.

The Conversation That Took Soulflower Global

Soulflower was one of the first Indian beauty brands to be available on Amazon in India. Later on, Ms. Natasha Tuli, co-founder and chief formulator of Soulflower, got the opportunity to meet Jeff Bezos in Delhi, where she shared her vision of taking Soulflower’s result-oriented products to people worldwide. This pivotal moment in Soulflower’s journey has propelled the hair care brand to reach international markets like the USA, UAE, UK, KSA, Australia, Singapore and Japan, securing best-seller titles and making Ms. Tuli’s vision a reality.

Consistently Dominating Amazon’s Best-Selling Positions

At present, Soulflower has many products, such as Soulflower Rosemary Healthy Hair Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, and Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum, that have continuously secured top Rankings as Amazon bestsellers in ‘Hair Oils’, ‘Rosemary Oil’ & ‘Redensyl Serum’ categories.

The positive reviews tell us everything we need to know about customers’ unwavering trust in Soulflower’s Rosemary Range. Soulfower’s Rosemary Hair Oil demonstrates a top-tier rating on Amazon from almost 18,000+ customers. India’s First Rosemary Redensyl Tetragain™ Hair Growth Serum - boasts stellar reviews from thousands of customers on the efficacy of the product for Hair Growth. Other products from the range, like their Rosemary Essential Oil and Rosemary Water Hair Spray with 1% Niacinamide, closely follow with equally impressive ratings from thousands of verified customers.

Top Reviews backed by Clinical Results are what make Soulflower Rosemary No.1. Their products undergo In vivo tests on real people to ensure they provide actual Hair Growth results for their customers in real-life conditions. Soulflower Rosemary Essential Oil achieved 100% effectiveness in controlling hair fall, with significant improvements in growth (47.59%), density (32.15%), and thickness (66.07%) over 90 days. Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum delivered results for every participant in its 120-day trial, reducing hair fall by 64.89% while increasing growth rate (46.71%) and thickness (80.85%). In-vitro studies by NovoBliss Research confirmed visible growth in just 45 days. Soulflower Rosemary Healthy Hair Oil demonstrated substantial improvements in growth rate (57.73%), density (32.21%), total hair count (42.60%), and thickness (68.70%) during its 90-day evaluation. These solutions by Soulflower target the specific concerns of every Indian hair type.

Farm To Face: Organic and Ethical Solutions

Real innovation happens when you create products that solve actual concerns – this statement perfectly captures Soulflower’s goal to provide natural, organic and preservative-free solutions to common concerns such as frizz, dryness, dullness, hair fall, hair breakage, dandruff, slow regrowth and more.

What sets Soulflower apart is its commitment to quality and clinically proven results. Soulflower’s farm, Certified Organic by the Rajasthan State Organic Certification Agency (RSOCA), is located in Banswara. On this farm, more than 50 women, youth, and local Adivasis combine traditional farming wisdom with modern scientific solutions to grow 100% organic, preservative-free ingredients that go into their products. Soulflower is an ECOCERT-certified brand, which means that its products and raw materials must be organic and preservative-free – making it a clean hair care solution brand.

Soulflower reflects Ms. Tuli’s passion for animal welfare, which is well observed in their initiative of feeding 500+ strays daily and their commitment to testing their products on humans instead of animals- showing a more ethical way forward. Soulflower’s principle of remaining cruelty-free is reflected in their daily actions.

Soulflower proves that consumers deserve—and can have—safe, clinically tested, and effective hair care solutions.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)