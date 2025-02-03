This expressway is approximately 94.5 kilometers long but has generated the highest revenue for the government.

India boasts some of the most impressive expressways, spanning from short to long routes, as a result of significant improvements in infrastructure and connectivity. One expressway among them is the highest earning expressway which makes a substantial contribution to government coffers.

According to data from the IRB Infra Trust, the Mumbai-Pune expressway collected the highest toll in December 2024 was Rs 163 crore. Whereas, the toll collection for December 2023 was Rs 158.4 crore.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India’s first high-speed expressway. A portion of the expressway was opened to the public in 1999, and by 2002, the entire route was operational. It has now been 25 years since the expressway was made available for public use. Mumbai-Pune Expressway is considered the most expensive national highway in India to travel due to its higher toll rates, according to media reports. This road connects Mumbai to Pune, which is one of the busiest cities of Maharashtra. You will be surprised to know that it is also the first 6-lane road in the country.

The cost of building this expressway in the country was about Rs 163000 crore. It is just 94.5 kilometers long. The road starts in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai and ends at Kiwale in Pune. It was not constructed by NHAI but by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Three-lane concrete service lanes have also been built on both sides of the expressway.

The beauty of this expressway is worth seeing as it crosses the Sahyadri mountain range. Tunnels and underpasses have been built to cross this mountain. The speed of the expressway is 100 kilometers per hour.