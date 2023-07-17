Headlines

The Path to Success: Small Business Loans Paving the Way for Indian Entrepreneurs

Understanding Mutual Fund Agents in India: A Guide to Mutual Funds

India's MBA, ESG& Ajeenkya D.Y.Patil University revolutionize business education with 4 tailored global MBA programs

Meet highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, not Rimi Sen, Hina, Khali, Sidharth, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Dipika

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Path to Success: Small Business Loans Paving the Way for Indian Entrepreneurs

Understanding Mutual Fund Agents in India: A Guide to Mutual Funds

India's MBA, ESG& Ajeenkya D.Y.Patil University revolutionize business education with 4 tailored global MBA programs

Health benefits of Corn or Bhutta during Monsoon

8 Fruits that help in weight loss

7 iodine-rich food for Thyroid problem

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

Siddaramaiah declared new Karnataka CM, Kiren Rijiju replaced as law minister & more | DNA News Wrap, May 18

Maharashtra Bus Accident: Several Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire In Buldhana

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi to visit site of train accident in Odisha as toll nears 300

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

HomeIndia

India

India's MBA, ESG& Ajeenkya D.Y.Patil University revolutionize business education with 4 tailored global MBA programs

MBA ESG, a French Business School, is thrilled to introduce a series of innovative and industry-relevant MBA programmes in partnership with Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University (ADYPU) in Pune

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

text-align:justify">New Delhi (India), July 13: MBA ESG, a French Business School, is thrilled to introduce a series of innovative and industry-relevant MBA programmes in partnership with Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University (ADYPU) in Pune. The four new MBA programmes are distinctive and carefully tailored to meet the diverse needs of industry and students. These MBA programmes are meticulously crafted to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in evolving global industries catering to the ambitions of the MBA graduates as well as fulfilling the aspirations of parents seeking top-quality education for their children. These programmes will empower the students with the expertise and acumen required to excel in their desired fields with a best-in-class curriculum, French pedagogy, and industry resources.

text-align:justify"> 

text-align:justify">With a dynamic blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on learning experiences, ESG’s MBA curriculum incorporates an innovative pedagogical approach, including problem-based learning, international educational visit, experiential learning, live projects, and gamification, ensuring students gain practical experience and a deep understanding of real-world scenarios. Here’s how the MBA ESG programmes stand out from the traditional programmes:


 a. Mentorship and Career Readiness
A core focal point of ESG’s MBA programme is to offer graduates comprehensive mentoring to become subject matter experts while honing their soft skills to prepare them for operational and non-operational roles.
 
 b. Dual-certification 
Graduates of these programmes will earn a prestigious degree from Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune and a globally acknowledged certificate from MBA ESG Paris, providing them with a competitive advantage in the international job market.
 
 c. Global exposure with Paris educational visit
Students have the unique opportunity to embark on a two-week educational visit to ESG Paris and other industry hubs in Paris, immersing themselves in experiential learning at a global level. 

d. International learning opportunities: 

French pedagogy and French faculty up to 25% of the curriculum for all MBA ESG programmes is delivered by a blend of French Faculty and international sectoral experts, ensuring students gain an international perspective and global learning experience. 


 e. Action research

As an integral part of the MBA programme, students undertake many different projects with the main emphasis on their master thesis/ consulting project/ industry report for a period of 45 days while being placed within the setting of a company, enabling real-time learning and application of their knowledge.
 
 f. Applied and dynamic learning approach


 The MBA programmes incorporate a variety of pedagogical methods, including case study models, problem-solving-based learning, and experiential and real-time learning with industry projects, masterclasses, and workshops to ensure that students gain practical experience.


“In our aim to focus on the sectors that are fast evolving and dynamic in nature, the launch of these future-friendly MBA ESG programmes at Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, are interdisciplinary and application-focused. They are designed to empower a new generation of learners who will grow to take advantage of the opportunities with the amalgamation of management, science, and technology,” said Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice-Chancellor of Ajeenkya DY Patil University.

“The launch of these new MBA ESG programmes in Pune signifies our commitment towards providing quality education and equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly changing job market,” said Anup Sasidharan, CEO iNurutre Galileo. “We believe these programmes will help students build a strong foundation in their chosen field and prepare them for leadership roles, both in India and internationally’’.


The four specialized MBA programmes by MBA ESG and Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University in Pune cater to various industries:
 
 1. MBA Sports Management
 2. MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
 3. MBA in E-commerce, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
 4. MBA International Business

MBA ESG, Paris, is a leading French Business School ranked top 20 in Europe and among the top 4 in Paris. With its lineage that spans over 35 years with 22,000+ alumni across the globe, MBA ESG focused to transform students into job-ready professionals who can adapt to the ever-changing environment of the business world. 21 of their courses hold Qualiopi certification, and the business school is a trusted choice of more than 1700 companies globally. Top of Form

Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University is a distinguished and accredited university in Pune, recognized for its commitment to excellence. The university holds prestigious awards such as Innovation Hub ISO 140001-2015 Certified University and ISO 500001-2018 Certified University and boasts a network of 200+ hiring partners. 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE