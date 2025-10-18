India's master plan, as China builds Brahmaputra dam, unveils Rs 6.4 lakh crore Hydropower plan to...

Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..
INDIA
India aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels by achieving 500 GW of non-fossil power generation capacity by 2030.
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has prepared a Master Plan 2047 for the evacuation of power from hydroelectric plants in the Brahmaputra Basin. As part of this master plan, the electricity authority intends to develop 76 Gigawatts (GW) of hydroelectric capacity at an expense of Rs 6.4 trillion.
The CEA said the plan includes 208 large hydro projects across 12 sub-basins in the northeastern states, with 64.9 GW of potential capacity and an additional 11.1 GW from pumped-storage plants. "In view of the substantial hydroelectric potential identified within the Brahmaputra basin, it was felt to have a comprehensive transmission system plan was needed for the evacuation of power from this assessed potential. Consequently, a transmission system master plan has been formulated for the evacuation of 65 GW of hydroelectric generation capacity from 12 sub-basins of the Brahmaputra basin," the CEA said in the report released on Monday.
Phase one of the plan, running until 2035, will require Rs 1.91 trillion, while phase two will cost 4.52 trillion rupees, according to the CEA, as cited by Reuters. India aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels by achieving 500 GW of non-fossil power generation capacity by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2070.
The Brahmaputra River, originating in Tibet and flowing through India and Bangladesh, holds substantial hydroelectric potential, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, near the India-China border. This region offers immense opportunities for harnessing renewable energy, with several large hydroelectric projects planned to tap into the river's power.
This masterplan transmission system comes as China has started constructing a $167.8 billion mega dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Indian border. The project has raised concerns in India and Bangladesh about potential disruptions to water flow, flooding risks, and ecological impact. India had earlier urged China to ensure the interests of downstream states are not harmed.
(With inputs from agencies)