India’s Mach 8 Leap: How Project Vishnu puts us in the hypersonic club

Traditional supersonic missiles like the BrahMos travel at around Mach 3 (3 times the speed of sound). Hypersonic weapons, by contrast, operate at Mach 5 and beyond. India’s new ET-LDHCM, powered by a scramjet engine, can touch Mach 8 — about 11,000 km/h.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

India’s Mach 8 Leap: How Project Vishnu puts us in the hypersonic club
When the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested the Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM) on July 14, it was not just another missile trial. It was a loud and clear statement to the world: India has entered the elite league of nations mastering hypersonic weapons.

Why Hypersonics Matter

Traditional supersonic missiles like the BrahMos travel at around Mach 3 (3 times the speed of sound). Hypersonic weapons, by contrast, operate at Mach 5 and beyond. India’s new ET-LDHCM, powered by a scramjet engine, can touch Mach 8 — about 11,000 km/h. At such speeds, the missile can strike deep into enemy territory in minutes, leaving almost no time for interception.

This makes hypersonic missiles not just faster, but also deadlier. Their low-altitude flight path allows them to dodge radars and air defence systems, while their speed and manoeuvrability overwhelm enemy response.

The ET-LDHCM’s Firepower

The ET-LDHCM is no ordinary missile. It comes with:

Range: Up to 1,500 km, capable of hitting strategic targets in Pakistan or China.
Payload: Between 1,000–2,000 kg, usable for both conventional and nuclear warheads.
Flexibility: Can be launched from land, sea, or air platforms, giving India a multi-domain strike capability.
This adaptability means India can deploy the missile from a warship in the Indian Ocean, from mobile ground launchers along the borders, or even from aircraft. Such flexibility is a major boost to deterrence.

A Step Ahead of BrahMos

India’s BrahMos missile, jointly developed with Russia, has long been celebrated as one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles. But the ET-LDHCM pushes India into a new era. At three times the speed of BrahMos, with longer range and greater stealth, the hypersonic system is a true game-changer.

Strategic Signal to the Region

The test under Project Vishnu sends a clear signal to adversaries: India is preparing for the next generation of warfare. With China and Pakistan modernising their arsenals, India’s hypersonic leap ensures that deterrence remains credible and strong.

Globally, only the United States, Russia, and China have demonstrated operational hypersonic capabilities. With this test, India becomes part of this exclusive club — not as a follower, but as a nation innovating its own technology.

The Road Ahead

While this test is a breakthrough, challenges remain — from mass production to integrating the missile into all three armed services. But the trajectory is clear: India is accelerating its defence modernisation, making sure it is future-ready in a rapidly shifting security environment.

Conclusion

The ET-LDHCM is not just a missile. It is a symbol of India’s strategic intent. At Mach 8, it embodies speed, precision, and deterrence. More importantly, it shows that India is no longer content being a regional power — it seeks a rightful place among the world’s military innovators.

With Project Vishnu, India has taken a decisive step toward shaping the balance of power in Asia.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

