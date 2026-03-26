India's LPG, petrol supply sufficient, says Petroleum Ministry, urges people not to panic by 'deliberate misinformation'

As the country grapples with energy crisis and people rush to panic buy gas cylinders, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that India’s energy and LPG supplies are sufficient. All retail outlets have secured enough stock.

As the country grapples with energy crisis and people rush to panic buy gas cylinders, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that India’s energy and LPG supplies are sufficient. All retail outlets have secured enough stock. It warned against panic buying and said that misinformation are being spread through social media, even when there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country. The Ministry has appealed to citizens not to be misled by the deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at creating unnecessary panic.

No shortage of petrol, LPG

India is at the forefront of energy security. India is the world's fourth largest petroleum refiner and fifth largest exporter, supplying refined fuels to more than 150 countries. The Ministry thus said that being the world's net exporter, the availability of domestic petrol and diesel in India is structurally secure. More than one lakh retail fuel shops are open across the country and are supplying fuel without interruption. No shop has been asked to limit supply.

The Ministry clarified that while other countries are making limited supplies, there is no shortage of supply in India. There have been occasional panic purchases at select pumps, caused bydeliberate misinformation spread by some videos on social media. Even in case of an increase in demand at petrol pumps, fuel was supplied to all consumers and depots of oil companies remained operational all night to avoid disruption.

The Petroleum Ministry also informed of its plan to continue the supply saying that it has increased the credit period given by oil companies to more than 3 days from one day allowed earlier.

LPG supply

The Ministry also informed of no shortage of LPG. Laying out the data, the Ministry said that domestic refinery production has increased by 40% after the LPG Control Order issued by the Ministry, taking the daily LPG production to 50 TMT (more than 60% of our requirement), while the total daily requirement is around 80 TMT. As a result, the net daily import requirement has come down to just 30 TMT – i.e. India is now producing much more than the import requirement. In addition to domestic production, 800 TMT of LPG cargo from the US, Russia, Australia and other countries are already secured and are arriving at 22 LPG import terminals in India – double the 11 terminals that existed in 2014. Almost a month's supply has been arranged and additional procurement is being finalized continuously.