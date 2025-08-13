India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers 881 km in just..; check timings, speed and more

The Nagpur Pune Vande Bharat Express is the longest route Vande Bharat Express in India which was inaugurated by PM Modi on August 10. This train is Maharashtra’s 12th Vande Bharat Express and connects Ajni, Nagpur to Pune. It has 8 stops and equipped with various amenities.

Vande Bharat is one of the most popular trains in India due to the immense facilities it offers. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the longest Vande Bharat train route, which runs from Nagpur to Pune Vande Bharat Express. A huge number of passengers travel from Vidarbha to Pune in Maharashtra, but due to the lack of a direct, comfortable, and time-efficient train service, most passengers are forced to opt for private vehicles or much expensive transportation.

Longest Vande Bharat route in India

The Nagpur Pune Vande Bharat Express is the longest route Vande Bharat Express in India which was inaugurated by PM Modi on August 10. This train is Maharashtra’s 12th Vande Bharat Express that connects Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune and runs on an impressive 881 km route. From Nagpur to Pune, the train will take only 12 hours. With the inauguration, this train has surpassed the New Delhi–Varanasi route to now become the longest Vande Bharat Express. In its journey, the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express pass through 10 stops- Nagpur (Ajni), Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund Chord Line, Pune.

The train has an average speed of 73 kmph making it the fastest train between Nagpur and Pune. From now on passengers will be able to travel from Pune to Nagpur in just 12 hours with convenience and comfort. The Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train contains 8 coaches with 1 Executive Chair Car (44 seats) and 7 Chair Cars (546 seats), meaning it can seat a total of 590 passengers. The train is fully air-conditioned and even comes with automatic temperature control. It has another unique feature of large windows which lets passengers watch the beautiful landscape views outside with great comfort.

Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train schedule

The Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train 26102 runs from Ajni to Pune runs six days a week, except Monday. It departs from Ajni at 09:50 am and arrives at Pune at 09:50 pm. The Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train 26101 from Pune to Ajni runs six days a week except Tuesday. It departs from Pune at 6:25 am and arrives at Ajni at 6:25 pm.

