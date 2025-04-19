Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the breakthrough ceremony of Tunnel T-8 of India's longest rail tunnel, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line connecting Devprayag to Janasu section. RVNL) has achieved a major milestone with the 125 km long rail.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the breakthrough ceremony of Tunnel T-8 of India's longest rail tunnel, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line connecting Devprayag to Janasu section. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has achieved a major milestone with the 125 km long Rishikesh-Karnprayag broad gauge rail project of Uttarakhand. This rail project is built inside a 105 km tunnel. It has a total of 16 tunnels from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag. On this historic occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Uttarakhand CM Dhami jointly reached the tunnel site and inspected it.

Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project

The railway minister also said that the work on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project is progressing rapidly, and operations on this rail line are expected to start soon. This project will prove to be a milestone in connecting the state's hilly areas with the rail network. He said that this 14.57 km long railway tunnel (from Devprayag Saud to Janasu) is not only the longest tunnel in Uttarakhand but also in India.

He said that on the initiative of the Central Government, this is the first time that TBM technology has been used to build a rail tunnel in the hilly areas of the country. He said that the speed and accuracy shown by this single-shield rock TBM, which is 9.11 meters in diameter, in the work set a new global benchmark. The Railway Minister said that the Rishikesh-Karnprayag project will connect major cities of Uttarakhand, such as Rishikesh, Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar, and Karnaprayag.

He said that this project would reduce the journey from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag from seven hours to just two hours. It will facilitate access to remote areas in all seasons and promote tourism and economic development in Uttarakhand. It is also a big step towards completing the Char Dham Rail Project, namely Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri.

Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project’s significance

CM Dhami said that this tunnel is a historic achievement in Uttarakhand's development. "The Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project will play an important role in connecting the remote mountain areas of the state with the rest of the country. It will not only make transportation easier for the local people but will also give a new impetus to tourism, business, and economic activities in the region.” He also said that the survey of the Tanakpur Bageshwar rail project has also been done, and further action will be taken soon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)