India's LCA Navy Tejas successfully completes maiden Ski Jump take-off from INS Vikramaditya

On Saturday, the aircraft made a successful arrested landing onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at 10:00 PM.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2020, 07:59 PM IST

The developmental Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)(N) MK1 achieved another important milestone on Sunday by successfully undertaking the maiden Ski Jump take-off from INS Vikramaditya.

"This landmark event demonstrates Professional commitment & synergy between various agencies ADA, HAL, CEMILAC and Indian Navy in harnessing the potential of our scientists, engineers & naval flight testing community towards meeting the expectations of the nation," Indian Navy tweeted.

On Saturday, the aircraft made a successful arrested landing on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

"After completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility, DRDO, ADA developed LCA Navy did an arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya successfully today 11 Jan 2020 at 10:02 hours. Commodore Jaideep Maolankar did the maiden landing," DRDO tweeted.

On November 29, 2019, the DRDO successfully launched the naval version of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the Shore Based Test Facility INS Hansa in Goa. The supersonic combat aircraft was carrying two Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missiles (BVRAAAM) and two Close Combat Missiles (CCM).

While the BVRAAMs carried by the LCA Navy was Israeli derby, the CCM was the Russian R-73. 

The IAF had test-fired the Tejas for the first time more than two years ago, on May 12, 2017, at the Interim Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha. The missile, defence sources say, is an active radar air-to-air missile that can be launched to annihilate a target, whether in the daytime or nighttime conditions across weather conditions. 

