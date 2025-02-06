PrashantAdvait Foundation is the pioneer and currently operates the world’s largest Gita teaching-testing programme.

The PrashantAdvait Foundation is on a mission to revitalise India’s reading culture. And their plan to achieve this ambitious goal hedges on a brilliant initiative – a network of volunteer-operated bookstalls. This extensive network across the country gives them the unique distinction of being the organisation with the largest number of book distribution points across India.

PrashantAdvait Foundation is the pioneer and currently operates the world’s largest Gita teaching-testing programme. And they’re now looking to leave a permanent mark on the publishing industry, with a particular emphasis on book distribution. The Foundation is determined to make wisdom literature easily available to the masses. With the help of their volunteers, they have managed to go far beyond conventional bookstore distribution to make books accessible in everyday places and successfully place them into the hands of the public. This easy-access distribution model mirrors the focus of PrashantAdvait Foundation, which is to use spirituality to solve everyday life challenges.

The standout feature of PrashantAdvait Foundation’s initiative is its remarkable reach, extending far beyond metropolitan centres into the heart of India. In major cities, obviously, but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and even in village communities. The Foundation has successfully expanded this initiative across Indian borders and into the United States, Canada, Australia and various other countries, making it a truly global movement. The Foundation’s book stalls are very simple – everywhere.

What began as a simple expression of sharing wisdom—encapsulated in the words of PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Founder, Acharya Prashant, "Pao aur Gao" (Learn and Share)—is now a national phenomenon. PrashantAdvait Foundation's book stalls provide a delightful experience for people of all ages. When you visit one of the stalls, you'll be happy to find informal reading areas where you can spend time with interesting books. Unlike conventional stalls, these are run by volunteers who are not just distributors but passionate readers themselves. Engaging in meaningful discussions, they bring wisdom to life. To make the perspective even more relatable, volunteers hail from diverse backgrounds-students, corporate professionals, teachers, business owners, and homemakers-forging an atmosphere where the visitors see themselves in the people offering books.

Instead of being grave and forbidding as one usually thinks of wisdom, here one hopes to see wisdom alive, joyful, and celebratory. Volunteers strumming guitars and singing Saint Kabir's verses bring together age-old teachings with melody and joy. Visitors are encouraged to join in, transforming the stalls into a space where knowledge meets festivity, making the experience of learning both enriching and delightful.

The Foundation operates their book stalls on a mobile model, not just limited to book fairs, but with prominent presence in busy markets, educational hubs, office complexes and other popularly visited places. By bringing their books to the people and ensuring that transformative literature within reach, PrashantAdvait Foundation is revolutionising the way in which spiritual and philosophical wisdom is shared.

The Foundation’s book collection boasts a variety of topics addressing various aspects and challenges of life and spirituality. These books appeal to people of different ages and demographics, from students and young professionals to seasoned readers, making wisdom accessible to all. From philosophical analyses to practical guides, the library includes titles such as

Bhagavad Gita which is a deep and fearless exploration of Krishna’s wisdom in today’s world, Advait in Everyday Life, which makes spiritual teachings accessible to daily living, and Milestones to Success, which simplifies and clarifies what success actually means and how it differs from socially defined parameters. The collection also features works like The Secret of Joyful Relationships which explores the essence of healthy relationships, and A Flying Kiss to the Sky which delves into the fundamentals of living.

PrashantAdvait Foundation’s commitment to spiritual and philosophical literature can be gauged through its extensive works on the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Ashtavakra Gita, Buddhist scriptures, and hymns from the Saints. In addition, they have to their credit over 150 books on diverse topics ranging from climate change and veganism to women empowerment and various life aspects. Many of these are now national bestsellers.

What’s even more remarkable is the affordability of these books, making sure that financial constraints don’t hamper personal growth and development. Compared to most spiritual and philosophical books out there, PrashantAdvait Foundation’s books are priced much lower, making them easily accessible to students, seekers, and everyday readers. PrashantAdvait Foundation often runs special campaigns where books are offered at significantly reduced prices or even distributed for free at events, ensuring that this knowledge reaches those who may face financial constraints.

To ensure success in their objective of ensuring that wisdom reaches every corner of society, the PrashantAdvait Foundation has sensibly combined traditional distribution of printed copies with modern digital accessibility. This dual approach has created a sustainable model for spreading self-knowledge and promoting intellectual growth across communities.

PrashantAdvait Foundation’s innovative book stall initiative isn’t just about distributing books. They’ve inadvertently started a movement to reconnect Indians with our rich literary and philosophical heritage while addressing questions that plague us in everyday life.

The Foundation stands as an inspiration and a fabulous example for the revival of India’s reading culture. They’ve proved that the appetite for meaningful literature remains strong when made accessible to all. It’s abundantly clear that the PrashantAdvait Foundation is not just making books available; it’s making history - one page at a time.