INDIA

India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?

The Indian Navy has now expanded its capabilities to a higher level, as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to upgrade the range of its Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile by extending its range to over 200 kilometres.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?
The Indian Navy has now expanded its capabilities to a higher level, as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to upgrade the range of its Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile by extending its range to over 200 kilometres, in a move that will potentially widen India’s indigenous defense capabilities.

What is Astra Mark 2?

The Astra Mark 2 is an improved version of the Astra Mark 1, which has a range of over 100 kilometres and is equipped with an advanced guidance and navigation system. To develop the missile right from the start stage, its design to its production, the DRDO has worked with over 50 public and private organisations, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Astra Mark 2 has capabilities beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, extending its operational range beyond 200 kilometers, making it one of the most developed long-range air-to-air missiles and strengthening India in aerial combat. The Defence Ministry will review this mega upgradation, which will be presented as a comprehensive proposal in the next few weeks, in a big push forward in making India self-reliant in advanced weaponry. The Indian Air Force is also set to acquire around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles, their upgraded versions, which will be fitted on the Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighters and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet fleets of the force, defence officials told ANI.

With this acquisition, the IAF pilots will be able to attack enemies more effectively in the skies with the advanced indigenous weapon. The Indian Navy will also be able to lessen its dependence on foreign weapons while boosting tough operations in dangerous terrain. Astra Mark 2 incorporates cutting-edge propulsion and guidance technologies.

How will India benefit from the Astra Mark 2 missile?

The development has come at a crucial time when India faces a threat from its neighbours, especially Pakistan, against which it launched Operation Sindoor, a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack. India has been working on developing indigenous long-range air-to-air missiles to maintain its edge in Beyond Visual Range combat in the region. During Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan had a limited air-to-air engagement as India hit Pakistani air bases and terror camps from a long stand-off range.     

