The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, granted interim relief to YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest, ordering him to join the probe in obscene jokes cases. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took up the matter after Ranveer Allahbadia’s lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, on Friday, had mentioned it for urgent listing. The Cyber Cell is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show India’s Got Latent. Comedian Samay Raina has also been asked to appear before the cyber cell on February 18.

The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he was receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6. The show’s host, Samay Raina, has apologised for the remark, stating that his only intention was to entertain people.