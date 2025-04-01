The Supreme Court refused to entertain YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchalani’s plea for passport release, stating it will be considered after...

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea filed by popular YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchalani, who sought the release of their passports. A bench comprising Justices Suryakant and N Kotishwar Singh stated that their request would only be considered once the investigation into their controversial remarks, made during an episode of their now-deleted podcast ‘India’s Got Latent’, is completed.

Background of the Case

The case stems from an episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’, a podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. The episode, featuring Ashish Chanchalani, allegedly contained remarks that sparked controversy and led to a legal inquiry. Following the backlash, the video was removed from all platforms, but the authorities continued their investigation into the matter.

As part of the probe, the passports of both influencers were seized, restricting their international travel. Seeking relief, they approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the seizure was unjustified and hampering their professional commitments abroad. However, the court refused to intervene at this stage, stating that the matter needs to be fully investigated before any decision on their passports can be taken.

This legal battle has drawn attention to the increasing scrutiny of content creators in India, raising discussions about freedom of speech, accountability, and the consequences of online content.