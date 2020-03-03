India's foreign secretary says Assam NRC will not impact Bangladesh

India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who is in Dhaka has publically cleared the misunderstanding on the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying it will not impact Bangladesh.

Speaking at an event in Dhaka, Shringla said, "let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the Government of Bangladesh: this is a process that is entirely internal to India."

Explaining, he said, "will be no implications for the Government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count."

He said the process of updating the National Register of Citizens in Assam has taken place "entirely at the direction and under the supervision" of the Supreme Court of India.

The NRC in Assam has been discussed at the leadership level between PM Modi and Bangladeshi PM Shiekh Hasina. The comments by the foreign secretary come days before PM Modi's Bangladesh visit.

On military ties, Shringla said that New Delhi is "willing to share with you any and all military hardware being manufactured in India for use by our military."

He also offered training of Bangladeshi personnel at Indian institutes. Shringla said, "we are ready to open military training institutes at all levels – from officer cadet training to specialized higher command training – to Bangladesh."

On the Rohingya issue, he said, India is "deeply appreciative of the spirit of humanism" that motivated "Bangladesh to offer shelter to nearly one million displaced people."

Hoping for a solution to the crisis, Shringla said, "as the only country that is an actual neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, we are committed to offering the fullest support for any mutually-acceptable solution that will enable the earliest possible return of displaced persons to their homes in Rakhine State and to a life of dignity."

During his Dhaka visit, Foreign Secretary met Bangladeshi FM AK Abdul Momen and Bangladeshi foreign secretary Masud Bin Mamun on Monday.