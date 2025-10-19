FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

The Vande Bharat Sleeper, India's premium overnight train, combines speed, comfort, and modern amenities for long-distance travel. With redesigned upper berths, a safer ladder, and a focus on passenger comfort, this train is set to revolutionise overnight journeys.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

India’s much-anticipated premium overnight Vande Bharat Sleeper train has finally been unveiled, and the first look is nothing short of impressive. Combining speed, comfort, and modern amenities, the Vande Bharat Sleeper promises to redefine the way we experience long-distance travel by rail. Unlike its daytime counterpart, which has already become a symbol of semi-high-speed travel with chair-car and executive seating, the sleeper version is specifically designed for longer journeys, providing passengers with a luxurious, restful ride.

A Redesign for Comfort

One of the standout features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is the redesigned upper berth, a long-standing pain point for many train travellers. Traditionally, the upper berth in trains has been uncomfortable and difficult to access, especially for older passengers or those with mobility issues. However, the new Vande Bharat Sleeper has taken passenger feedback into account, resulting in a much-improved design.

According to Nishank Garg, Director of the Vande Bharat Project at Kinet Railway Solutions, the goal was to make the upper berth both easier to reach and more comfortable. 'Passengers generally have the perception that the upper berth is not comfortable and is difficult to access. We designed the new Vande Bharat Sleeper keeping this in mind,' he explained.

A key improvement is the ladder, which has been re-engineered for greater safety and ease of use. The revamped ladder design aims to make the climb much more manageable, even for the elderly and those with limited mobility. This attention to detail marks a significant shift in passenger comfort, making the Vande Bharat Sleeper a far more accessible and comfortable option for all travellers.

Built for Long-Distance Journeys

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is part of a broader initiative to transform India’s rail travel experience. Kinet Railway Solutions, a joint venture between Russia’s Transmashholding and India’s Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has been awarded the contract to build 1,920 sleeper coaches for the Vande Bharat project. These modern trains are intended to replace or upgrade the existing, ageing sleeper-class coaches currently in service.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed for long-haul journeys between 700-1200 km, a segment that has been underserved in India’s rail network. The goal is to offer a premium overnight travel experience, with a focus on comfort and speed. The train is set to offer improved facilities, higher efficiency, and reduced travel time, making it an attractive choice for both business and leisure travellers.

What This Means for Passengers

For generations, the upper berth in sleeper coaches has been a source of discomfort, with cramped spaces, challenging access, and limited amenities. The new Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed to tackle these issues head-on. Whether it’s a family travelling with children, elderly passengers, or anyone who has ever struggled with the traditional upper berth, the redesigned features are sure to make the journey more enjoyable.

This redesign represents a meaningful improvement in the travel experience, and for once, getting the upper berth may not feel like a disadvantage. With its modern design and focus on passenger well-being, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will make long-distance travel in India a far more pleasant and accessible experience.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is set to be a game-changer in India’s rail travel landscape. By addressing long-standing concerns about comfort and accessibility, this new sleeper train promises to offer a more pleasant and efficient travel experience for everyone. The focus on passenger comfort, coupled with the high-speed capabilities of the Vande Bharat trains, will make long-distance travel more enjoyable and faster than ever before. With the sleeper version expected to roll out next year, passengers can look forward to a modern, comfortable, and hassle-free journey that sets a new standard for Indian railways.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
