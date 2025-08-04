India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the launch of India's first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The train will be an upgrade of the existing fleet with new features like Hot-water showers, bio-vacuum toilets, sensor-activated doors, CCTVs, and others.

India's express train, Vande Bharat, will be further upgraded as the country will soon witness the launch of the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train, making passenger journeys more comfortable. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be launched next month, in September 2025. His statement came at a public event in Gujarat on Sunday, August 3. The new upgrade will repeat the success of Vande Bharat's semi-high-speed fleet on long-distance routes. With sleeper coaches, passengers are hopeful to experience more comfort, speed, and modern design. The Railway Minister also stressed that the new service will match the current rail services like Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat. The upgradation is part of the government's wider effort to transform Indian Railways.

What will be the features of Vande Bharat sleeper trains?

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has developed the Vande Bharat Sleeper train with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology. The new trains will have 16 coaches, including AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier. The Vande Bharat Sleeper has the capacity to reach a top speed of 180 km/h.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been developed to increase passenger comfort and convenience in every way possible. Some of the features in the train are upgraded from the existing ones, while many others have been newly introduced. One of them is the feature of emergency brake system, known as the "Kavach", which is an anti-collision system with anti-climbing technology. Others are:

-Real-time passenger information systems

-USB-integrated reading lamps

-CCTV surveillance

-Modular pantries

-Hot-water showers in First AC cars

-Accessible toilets and berths for differently-abled passengers

-Touch-free bio-vacuum toilets

-Talk-Back Units for communication between passengers and train attendants

-Interconnecting, sensor-activated doors

What will be the routes of Vande Bharat sleeper train?

The government has not mentioned any specific routes of the Vande Bharat sleeper train, but according to some reports, some of the prominent routes are being decided upon, including New Delhi-Howrah, New Delhi-Mumbai, New Delhi-Pune, and New Delhi-Secunderabad, among others.