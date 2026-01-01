India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be flagged between..., has advanced safety system, world class coaches, check date, fares

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure
INDIA
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train will soon be launched as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train which will run between Kolkata to Guwahati. Union Rail Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said the launch of Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected this month.
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train will soon be launched as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train which will run between Kolkata to Guwahati. Union Rail Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said the launch of Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to take place in the next 15-20 days, that is around 18 or 19 January. The testing and certification of the new sleeper train have been completed.
“For a long time, there has been a demand for new generation trains. Vande Bharat chair car started a new era in Indian Railways. People started liking it a lot. Demands are being received from all corners of the country for running Vande Bharat trains,” he said.
As per the new rates, the fare for 3rd AC coaches will be Rs 2,300 including food, the fare for 2nd AC will be Rs 3,000 and the rate of 3dd AC coaches will be Rs 3,600, all fares are inclusive of food.
Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said, “Its fare has been kept much lower than that of an airplane. Airfare from Guwahati to Howrah usually ranges between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000. On the Vande Bharat train, the fare for 3rd AC will be around ₹2,300 including meals, about Rs 3,000 for 2nd AC, and approximately ₹3,600 for 1st AC. These fares have been fixed keeping the common man in mind.”
Talking to media, Vaishnaw also explained many new and tech friendly features of the train. He said that the train is equipped with advanced safety systems along with its advanced suspension system.
“The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been designed keeping long-distance travel of over a thousand kilometers in mind. This train will provide a fast, comfortable, and modern travel experience to long-distance passengers. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with advanced safety features, an improved suspension system, and world-class sleeper coaches to make overnight journeys more convenient,” the Minister added.
He further explained that the train is an efficient transportation for passengers and has an aerodynamic design. To ensure comfortable and convenient long journeys for paseengers, the amenities and facilities in the train have also been upgraded.