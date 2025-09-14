Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train set to launch before Chhath Puja and Diwali, viral video shows 'luxurious interiors, diffused lights' - WATCH

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the train will be launched in September 2025.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train set to launch before Chhath Puja and Diwali, viral video shows 'luxurious interiors, diffused lights' - WATCH
The nation's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to be launched by Indian Railways ahead of major festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja. According to sources, this train will link Delhi with Patna, and the distance will be covered in just 11 hours.

The train would be introduced in September 2025, according to a recent announcement by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train route

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train's first rake has already been prepared, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha on July 25, 2025. Its prototype has undergone testing, and all experiments have been finished.  According to media reports, the precise route is still being finalised, although it might run between Delhi and Patna, Darbhanga, or Sitamarhi. The Rajdhani Express takes more than 23 hours to get from Delhi to Patna; if this is accurate, the trip should only take 11.5 hours.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train special features

This brand-new train was created specifically for long- and medium-distance travel. The passenger experience will be far better than it was previously because it will be quicker, more comfortable, and outfitted with contemporary technology.

In comparison to the current Vande Bharat chair car trains, the sleeper version is made especially for nighttime, long-distance travel. It is expected to cut travel times on main routes in half with a top speed of 180 km/h.

Modern interiors, enhanced safety measures, and top-notch amenities are all included in the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Watch the upgraded infrastructure of the new Vande Bharat.

According to sources, Vande Bharat Sleeper Train prices are expected to be 10–15 per cent higher than Rajdhani Express.

