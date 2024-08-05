India's first Vande Bharat Metro set to run soon, check likely fare, speed, route and more

Indian Railways is set to launch the Vande Bharat Metro which will be faster and a more accessible train connecting 124 cities.

After the success of the Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways is set to introduce the country's first Vande Bharat Metro. The trial run for this new train has already begun and is expected to be completed soon. Following the trial, this premium train will be available for public travel. Naturally, people are curious about the potential fare for this new mode of transport. Let's delve into what could be expected regarding the fare and other details.

Railway officials have described the Vande Bharat Metro as a combination of both the Metro and the Vande Bharat Express. Currently, there are 52 Vande Bharat Express trains operating successfully across India. One of the key features of the Vande Bharat Metro is its quick acceleration. While the existing Vande Bharat Express takes 52 seconds to reach a speed of 100 km/h from a standstill, the Vande Bharat Metro has been designed to achieve this speed in just 45 to 47 seconds.

Despite its faster acceleration, the maximum speed of the Vande Bharat Metro is set lower than that of the Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Express can reach speeds of up to 180 km/h, whereas the Vande Bharat Metro will have a top speed of 130 km/h. This is because the stations for the Vande Bharat Metro will be closer together, making extremely high speeds unnecessary.

Regarding the fare, railway officials indicate that it is likely to be less than that of an AC chair car. This estimation is based on a comparative study of fares for existing Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) services. By keeping the fare low, the aim is to make the Vande Bharat Metro accessible to a larger number of people. The exact fare will be decided soon, ensuring it is affordable for the general public.

The Vande Bharat Metro will connect approximately 124 cities across India. Some of the proposed routes include Lucknow-Kanpur, Agra-Mathura, Delhi-Rewari, Bhubaneswar-Balasore, Agra-Delhi, Tirupati-Chennai, and Delhi-Moradabad. These routes have been strategically selected to enhance connectivity between key cities and towns.

In summary, the Vande Bharat Metro promises to be a significant addition to India’s railway network, offering faster travel times and greater accessibility. With its anticipated lower fares and extensive network, it is expected to become a popular choice for commuters across the country. The precise details regarding the fare and schedule will be released soon, as the railway authorities finalize the plans for this new and exciting mode of transportation.

