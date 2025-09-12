Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India's first response to tragic beheading of Indian national in Texas, calls it 'tragic and brutal': 'We are following up on...'

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Consulate General of India in Houston is closely following up on the matter of the tragic beheading of an Indian National who was brutally killed at his workplace in Texas. According to WFAA news, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded by 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban migrant, who was arrested on Wednesday. Cobos-Martinez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on the charge of capital murder.

Indian Consulate on the tragic beheading of an Indian national in Texas

The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the tragic death of Nagamallaiah and said that it is in touch with the family and is offering all assistance, alongside following the matter closely.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely."

Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel

CBS reported, citing a witness, that the suspect and victim were both employees of the motel. As per the witness, the suspect chased the victim with a machete, hit him multiple times, and then cut off his head. The beheading took place outside a motel in East Dallas. According to CBS, Dallas Police responded to a stabbing at the Downtown Suites motel early in the morning.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect cut the victim with an edged weapon several times", said Terrence Rhodes, Executive Assistant Chief, Dallas Police. The Dallas Police, however, refused to answer any questions on the investigation.

A witness told CBS that the suspect went behind the victim with a machete and "chopped his head off". People who live nearby told CBS how they found the incident "sick and disturbing".

Who is Yordanis Cobos-Martinez?

WFAA news reported that Cobos-Martinez had been living and working at the motel, according to police and witnesses. After being arrested by police, still armed with the machete and covered in blood, WFAA said that he admitted to the investigators in a recorded interview that he killed Nagamallaiah.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed they assisted Dallas police during the interrogation. In a statement, ICE said, "Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball." 

It further reported that the agency said Cobos-Martinez had been held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson until January 13, when he was released under supervision because there were "no removal flights to Cuba."

