In its first official response to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs of India, the Department of Commerce said that it is in touch with all stakeholders to collect feedback based on their assessment of the fresh trade policy introduced by the United States.

“The Department of Commerce is engaging with all stakeholders, including Indian industry representatives and exporters, to gather feedback on their assessment of the tariffs and analyse the situation. Keeping in view the vision of Viksit Bharat, the department is also studying potential opportunities that may arise due to this shift in US trade policy,” said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a press release.

The statement also asserted that talks are underway between India and the US to finalise a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement. “These negotiations encompass a broad range of issues, including supply chain integration, investment growth, and technology transfers,” it said.

Marking, what President Trump calls "Liberation Day for America", the US administration imposed 27 per cent tariffs on India. The reciprocal tariffs are a part of US's broader trade policies targeting several countries, including India, that levy "high and unfair" tariffs on American goods.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday, i.e., April 3, to assess and study Trump's reciprocal tariff order.