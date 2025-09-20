India's FIRST reaction to President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee hike on H-1B visas, says, 'Humanitarian consequences...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'From 100 crore to 1000 crore FD': Akshay Kumar reveals who inspired him to become money-minded: 'Lootke nahi kamaya'

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

Abhishek Sharma reveals secret behind 'L' celebration during IND vs PAK match: Was it aimed at Pakistan?

India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check details

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'

Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in IND vs PAK Super 4 match

Supreme Court issues BIG remark on defamation law: 'Time has come to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'From 100 crore to 1000 crore FD': Akshay Kumar reveals who inspired him to become money-minded: 'Lootke nahi kamaya'

'From 100 cr to 1000 cr': Akshay reveals who inspired him to become money-minded

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance du

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

India's FIRST reaction to President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee hike on H-1B visas, says, 'Humanitarian consequences...'

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued its first statement after Donald Trump on Friday signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' , hiking fee on h-1B visas to USD 100,000.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

India's FIRST reaction to President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee hike on H-1B visas, says, 'Humanitarian consequences...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued its first statement on Donald Trump $100000 fee hike on H-1B visas, major setback for Indian professionals working in US. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal posted on X, Our statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa program.

MEA stated, "The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward."

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries."

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities."

Donald Trump's fee hike on H-1B visas

On Friday, Donald Trump signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers'.  Trump administration has now imposed a staggering USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications.

Trump administration claims that this action is taken to ensure that only 'highly skilled' workers from other countries are being brought in by companies in US, and to ensute that more jobs can be created for Americans. 

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa, which is very popular among Indians. This visa which allows US-based companies to hire and employ foreign workers for speciality jobs like science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and IT.  It is valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

ALSO READ: New trouble for Indians, Donald Trump tightens immigration rules, raises H-1B visa fee to Rs..., aims for...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: Will Pakistan qualify for Final on September 28 and face India for 3rd time in tournament? Check scenarios
Will Pakistan qualify for Asia Cup Final on September 28 and face India again?
THIS is India's slowest Vande Bharat train, departs at 3 am from Bihar's backward region, runs empty due to high price, it is...
THIS is India's slowest Vande Bharat train, departs at 3 am from Bihar's, runs..
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's four-word reply after winning match against Oman sparks controversy ahead of India-Pakistan super 4 clash: 'All set for...'
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's four-word reply after winning match against Om
Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’
Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their doo
Bad news for Pakistan, PoK now vulnerable to Indian strikes, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen shifting bases to…
Bad news for Pakistan, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen shifting bases to…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE