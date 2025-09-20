India's FIRST reaction to President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee hike on H-1B visas, says, 'Humanitarian consequences...'

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued its first statement after Donald Trump on Friday signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers' , hiking fee on h-1B visas to USD 100,000.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued its first statement on Donald Trump $100000 fee hike on H-1B visas, major setback for Indian professionals working in US. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal posted on X, Our statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa program.

MEA stated, "The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward."

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries."

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities."

Donald Trump's fee hike on H-1B visas

On Friday, Donald Trump signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers'. Trump administration has now imposed a staggering USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications.

Trump administration claims that this action is taken to ensure that only 'highly skilled' workers from other countries are being brought in by companies in US, and to ensute that more jobs can be created for Americans.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa, which is very popular among Indians. This visa which allows US-based companies to hire and employ foreign workers for speciality jobs like science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and IT. It is valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.