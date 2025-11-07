FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'

India has issued first statement on President Donald Trump's claim that Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, ' illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history.'

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'
India has issued first statement on President Donald Trump's claim that Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons in its territory.  At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, 'Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation.'

