India's FIRST reaction to Donald Trump's New Delhi to not buy Russian oil claim, MEA spokesperson says 'consistent priority...'

Ministry of External affairs has issued first response to Donald Trump's new claim that PM Modi assured him that India will not buy Russian Oil. Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal released a statement on X, titled, 'Our response to media queries on comments on India’s energy sourcing.'

The statement read, 'India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.'

'Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions,' itadded.

On US, Jaiswal said that US administration has shown interest in expaanding energy cooperation with India. In the statement, MEA said, 'Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing.'

What did US President Donald Trump said?

During a press brief at White House, Donald Trump said that he was not happy India was buying Russian oil, so PM Modi assured him that New Delhi will not buy Russian oil.

'He's (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship...I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing..."