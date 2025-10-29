India’s First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train: 5-star spiritual journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya, check routes, dates, facilities, fare

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react
INDIA
India’s first grand Ram Yatra Ram Katha train offers a luxurious spiritual experience retracing Lord Rama’s sacred journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya.
India has launched one of its most luxurious travel experiences, the Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train, a spiritual pilgrimage designed to retrace the footsteps of Lord Rama during his 14-year exile. This unique train journey began on October 24 from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station, covering over 8,000 kilometres across India before concluding on November 5.
The Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train offers a spiritual journey along the Ram Van Gaman Path, which is believed to be the same route that Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana took during their exile. Starting from Chitrakutdham, the train stops at numerous holy sites across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, and continues to Sri Lanka.
Pilgrims have the opportunity to visit sacred locations connected to the divine tales of the Ramayana. To enhance the experience, renowned spiritual leader Murari Babu accompanies the journey, narrating episodes from the Ramayana at each destination.
Recently, a video showcasing glimpses of the Ram Yatra Train went viral on Instagram, featuring two passengers sharing their awe-inspiring experience. One of them stated, 'Ye train nahi, ek chalti phirti 5-star hotel hai.'
The clip highlights the warm welcome for passengers, including garlands, chants, and dhol beats that set the tone for this sacred journey. Travellers enjoy lavish vegetarian meals, vibrant performances, and serene prayer sessions.
The Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train began its journey from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi on October 24 at 7:00 pm and is set to return on November 5 at 10:00 am. Along the route, it reaches several holy destinations, offering guided tours, religious discourses, and cultural programs.
After departing from Rameshwaram on October 31 at 5:00 pm, the train arrives in Ayodhya on November 1 at 9:00 pm, marking the spiritual culmination of the pilgrimage.
The Ram Yatra Train is one of India’s most luxurious pilgrimage trains, offering an experience that rivals top-tier hospitality. Each passenger coach is equipped with:
Prices for the journey range from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.79 lakh, depending on the selected class:
The package includes AC train travel, hotel stays, all meals (vegetarian), road transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance, and the services of IRCTC tour managers.
