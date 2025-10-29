FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh

Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in...'

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam eyes historic feat, needs 9 runs to break Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

India’s First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train: 5-star spiritual journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya, check routes, dates, facilities, fare

Big Blow to India: THIS 22-year-old ruled out of first three IND vs AUS T20Is due to..., he is...

Who is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai? Meet woman behind Uttarakhand's UCC, named head of 8th Pay Commission

Cyclone Montha Update: Landslide hit Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam Temple; know what happened

ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma beats Shubman Gill to achieve THIS milestone, becomes...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join lis

Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

India’s First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train: 5-star spiritual journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya, check routes, dates, facilities, fare

India’s first grand Ram Yatra Ram Katha train offers a luxurious spiritual experience retracing Lord Rama’s sacred journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 03:24 PM IST

India’s First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train: 5-star spiritual journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya, check routes, dates, facilities, fare
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has launched one of its most luxurious travel experiences, the Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train, a spiritual pilgrimage designed to retrace the footsteps of Lord Rama during his 14-year exile. This unique train journey began on October 24 from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station, covering over 8,000 kilometres across India before concluding on November 5.

A journey through the footsteps of Lord Rama

The Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train offers a spiritual journey along the Ram Van Gaman Path, which is believed to be the same route that Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana took during their exile. Starting from Chitrakutdham, the train stops at numerous holy sites across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, and continues to Sri Lanka.

Pilgrims have the opportunity to visit sacred locations connected to the divine tales of the Ramayana. To enhance the experience, renowned spiritual leader Murari Babu accompanies the journey, narrating episodes from the Ramayana at each destination.

A viral video of a train

Recently, a video showcasing glimpses of the Ram Yatra Train went viral on Instagram, featuring two passengers sharing their awe-inspiring experience. One of them stated, 'Ye train nahi, ek chalti phirti 5-star hotel hai.'

The clip highlights the warm welcome for passengers, including garlands, chants, and dhol beats that set the tone for this sacred journey. Travellers enjoy lavish vegetarian meals, vibrant performances, and serene prayer sessions.

The route and travel schedule

The Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train began its journey from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi on October 24 at 7:00 pm and is set to return on November 5 at 10:00 am. Along the route, it reaches several holy destinations, offering guided tours, religious discourses, and cultural programs.

After departing from Rameshwaram on October 31 at 5:00 pm, the train arrives in Ayodhya on November 1 at 9:00 pm, marking the spiritual culmination of the pilgrimage.

5-star facilities on wheels

The Ram Yatra Train is one of India’s most luxurious pilgrimage trains, offering an experience that rivals top-tier hospitality. Each passenger coach is equipped with:

ALSO READ: India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

  • Modern, air-conditioned cabins with plush seating and comfortable bedding.
  • Security personnel for safety and peace of mind.
  • CCTV surveillance in all common areas.
  • Daily sanitisation and fresh linen service.
  • Pure vegetarian meals, freshly prepared and served three times a day.
  • Onboard entertainment and devotional music.

Fare and booking

Prices for the journey range from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.79 lakh, depending on the selected class:

  • 3 AC: Rs 1,17,975 per person
  • 2 AC: Rs 1,40,120 per person
  • 1 AC cabin: Rs 1,66,380 per person
  • 1 AC coupe: Rs 1,79,515 per person

The package includes AC train travel, hotel stays, all meals (vegetarian), road transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance, and the services of IRCTC tour managers.

ALSO READ: This is India’s first private train, costlier than Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat, its top speed is..., name is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
8th Pay Commission: Meet the judge, professor and IAS officer who will shape salaries of central govt employees
8th Pay Commission: Meet the judge, professor and IAS officer who will shape sal
'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react
'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh
Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join lis
Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket
Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in...'
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra M
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE