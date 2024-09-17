India's first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail to start services today, all you need to know

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, modeled on the Vande Bharat platform, aims to bring short-distance inter-city travel to the common man with modern amenities and safety features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did more than just flag off a train on September 16th—he introduced a new era in Indian Railways. In a sudden twist, the Ministry of Railways unveiled a surprising name change moments before the flag-off, renaming the much-anticipated Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.

This newly launched, air-conditioned train service between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat promises not only speed but an affordable premium experience. The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, modeled on the Vande Bharat platform, aims to bring short-distance inter-city travel to the common man with modern amenities and safety features. Unlike its high-speed counterpart, Vande Bharat, which clocks 160 km/h, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will travel at a respectable 130 km/h, balancing efficiency with passenger safety.

Travellers will appreciate the reasonable fare structure, starting at Rs 30, with GST included. The service also offers season tickets, with weekly, fortnightly, and monthly options priced at 7, 15, and 20 times the base fare, respectively. Indian Railways has also kept the needs of young travellers in mind, applying normal child fare rules.

The Namo Bharat is designed not just for speed and affordability but also for inclusivity. It offers a premium travel experience that is unreserved and accessible to all. The air-conditioned coaches are a step forward in the modernization of short-distance travel.