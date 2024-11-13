This hydrogen-powered train will be the first in India that will be running on water. Instead of conventional diesel or electric engines, the train uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate the electricity required for movement.

In a major development, the pilot project for India's first hydrogen-powered train is scheduled to begin in December 2024. This innovative train will operate without the need for diesel or electricity, making it a significant leap towards eco-friendly transportation. It is set to run on specific routes, offering impressive speed and several unique features that will mark a milestone in sustainable travel.

This hydrogen-powered train will be the first in India that will be running on water. Instead of conventional diesel or electric engines, the train uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate the electricity required for movement. The hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen, with the only byproducts being steam and water, ensuring zero harmful emissions. This eco-friendly technology is expected to set a new benchmark for future trains in the country.

Additionally, the train will require approximately 40,000 liters of water per hour, and dedicated water storage facilities will be established to accommodate this requirement.

After the trial runs, Indian Railways plans to extend its hydrogen train services to other regions of the country, with plans to have 35 hydrogen-powered trains operating on different routes by 2025. These trains will match the speed and passenger capacity of conventional diesel trains, offering a sustainable alternative without compromising on performance.

The country’s first-ever hydrogen-powered train is expected to operate on the 90-kilometer Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. Additional routes under consideration include the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Matheran Railway, Kangra Valley, Bilimora-Waghai, and Marwar-Deogarh Madariya routes.

The train is expected to achieve speeds of up to 140 km/h and travel as far as 1,000 kilometers on a single journey.

