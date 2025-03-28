The government had, in 2023-24, targeted to have the train up and running by December 2024.

India's first hydrogen fuel cell train launch is likely to be delayed till June due to the technical issues found during the vehicle's testing, multiple officials aware of the development told Moneycontrol. The government's goal for 2023–2024 was to have the train operational by December 2024.

"While testing the train, it was found that its hydrogen fuel cell capacity needs to be increased for it to operate at maximum load-carrying capacity," a senior Indian Railways official told Moneycontrol.

The hydrogen train, which is anticipated to operate on the historic Kalka-Shimla route, will undergo testing and modifications over two to three months before being put into service for commercial usage, he continued.

The train was initially expected to start running on the 96-kilometer Shimla-Kalka line in December 2024, but even in severe weather conditions, it could cover the distance on a single cell at less than 80% load.

With an incredible 1,200 horsepower (HP), more than twice the strength of comparable hydrogen trains in other nations, this train is particularly remarkable in its unmatched power capacity

The majority of hydrogen-powered trains already in operation worldwide have engines with 500–600 horsepower capabilities, but India's domestically built hydrogen train will outperform them all.

Fuel cells, which produce energy by mixing hydrogen and oxygen and only emit water vapour as a byproduct, will power the train, giving it a zero-emission transportation option.