India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train to launch July 17 in Haryana: Route, features and why it matters| Explained

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Train will initially operate on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, connecting Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat. Details inside.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train on Friday, July 16, 2026. The train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. According to the Railways Ministry, this is a landmark step in India’s shift from coal, steam and diesel to cleaner energy.

India's first hydrogen-powered train: How it works, why it matters

Unlike regular electric trains that draw power from overhead lines, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapour as its only by-product. The train carries its own source of power, as steam and diesel locomotives once did. But instead of burning traditional fuels such as coal or diesel, hydrogen generates electricity inside the train using oxygen from the atmosphere, eliminating combustion and dependence on an external power supply.

The train has two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars, one at each end, and eight trailer coaches. Each power car produces 1,200 kW of power. Together they can run the 10-coach train, with capacity for around 2,600 passengers, at a design speed of 110 kmph. On the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section, it will run at 75 kmph.

It matters because it pushes clean mobility by cutting diesel use and supporting the Net Zero and National Green Hydrogen Mission goals. At 10 coaches and 2,600 passengers, it’s much larger than the 2-3 coach hydrogen trains running abroad, proving hydrogen can work for high-capacity rail. It’s also a Made in India project, designed by RDSO, integrated by Medha Servo Drives, and styled by ICF.

India's first hydrogen-powered train: Train Route

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Train will initially operate on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, connecting Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat. It will serve intermediate stations and proposed halts, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri Halt, Butane Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana, Barwasni Halt and Sonipat New. The route has been selected for demonstrating the operational viability, safety and reliability of hydrogen-powered passenger train services under regular operating conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)