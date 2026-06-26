India's first Hydrogen-powered train: Inside the high-speed train with 2 power cars, modern systems, soon to start

India's first hydrogen-powered train has successfully completed its final high-speed trial on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana on Friday, June 26, 2026. The high-speed test was taken at 120 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section.

India's first hydrogen-powered train has successfully completed its final high-speed trial on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana on Friday, June 26, 2026. The high-speed test was taken at 120 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section, in a remarkable move by the Indian Railways towards introducing hydrogen-powered trains and reduce carbon emissions.

The video of the trial run shows the hydrogen train departing from Jind in what was the final phase of testing to review its overall performance which was constantly being monitored by the railway officials. The trial run marks an important step in revolutionising the Railways before finalising it for passenger service. The train will now pass through various regulatory and operational formalities.

The Hydrogen-powered train is considered as the world's longest and most powerful on a broad-gauge network. With this feat, India has become one of a small group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are developing hydrogen-powered rail systems.

The Northern Railway's decision to choose the Jind-Sonipat section for India's first hydrogen train project was because of its suitability for testing the new technology under real operating conditions. To make the project successful, the Indian Railways has readied a dedicated hydrogen production, storage and refuelling facilities at Jind, to ensure the operation and safe maintainence of the train.

Hydrogen-powered high-speed train: Features

The passenger train will include ten coaches and will be powered by a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, with a commercial speed of up to 75 km/h, far less than the speed of trial runs, which will be conducted at speeds of up to 120 km/h.

The train will also include two Driving Power Cars, with each producing 1,200 kW, doubling the total power output to 2,400 kW while the remaining eight coaches will carry passengers. Dedicated spaces within the train have been set aside to house hydrogen storage cylinders, fuel cell systems, batteries and control systems.

The train is equipped with several safety systems, including hydrogen leak detectors, flame detection equipment and continuous monitoring technology. These systems are designed to quickly identify and respond to any potential issues during operations.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the trainset is "all set to start soon" and will run at a maximum speed of 75 kmph using a "1200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system."

The move is aimed at promoting cleaner and more energy-efficient rail transport. The ministry said hydrogen fuel cell technology "generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission," making it "a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems."