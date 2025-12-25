India's first high-speed railway test track to be complete by THIS month, trains to test at 220 kmph speed; Here's all you need to know

Indian Railways is set to complete its first dedicated high-speed train test track by March 2026. Built by RDSO in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹967 crore, the 64-km facility will allow rolling stock testing at speeds of up to 220 kmph, boosting railway research and innovation.

Indian Railways is set to achieve a major milestone with the completion of its first-ever dedicated high-speed test track for trains, expected by the end of the 2025–26 financial year. The state-of-the-art facility is being developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and marks a significant step toward strengthening indigenous railway research and innovation.

Location and Project Details

The 64-kilometre-long test track is being constructed between Gudha and Thathana Mithri in the Nawa region of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Division, roughly 70 kilometres from Jaipur. Administratively, the project falls under the North Western Railway (NWR). Built at an estimated cost of Rs 967 crore, the facility is designed exclusively for testing and certifying rolling stock under controlled conditions.

According to North Western Railway officials, around 58 kilometres of the track has already been laid, and the remaining work is progressing steadily. The entire project is scheduled for completion by March 2026.

Purpose of the High-Speed Test Track

The dedicated track will allow Indian Railways to conduct detailed performance, safety, and endurance tests of trains without disrupting regular passenger or freight services. The facility is being developed to support speeds of up to 220 kmph, making it suitable for testing next-generation trains, advanced locomotives, and upgraded coaches.

RDSO will oversee comprehensive trials, including speed validation, braking efficiency, vibration analysis and safety checks. This infrastructure is expected to significantly reduce India’s dependence on overseas testing facilities and accelerate the introduction of modern rail technologies.

Boost to Railway Innovation

Railway officials say the test track will play a crucial role in enhancing research capabilities and improving the reliability of new designs before they are deployed on the national network. It will also support the “Make in India” initiative by enabling faster certification of domestically manufactured rolling stock.

The project reflects Indian Railways’ broader push toward modernisation, higher speeds, and improved passenger comfort, while maintaining safety as a top priority.

Other Railway Projects in Rajasthan

Alongside the test track, Indian Railways continues to invest heavily in rail infrastructure across Rajasthan. Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the doubling of the 25-kilometre Umra–Debari rail section at a cost of ₹492 crore. This project is aimed at easing congestion and improving rail connectivity to Udaipur, a key tourism hub.

Once completed, the doubling will allow smoother and faster train movement and strengthen links between Udaipur, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Looking Ahead

With the high-speed test track nearing completion and multiple infrastructure upgrades underway, Indian Railways is positioning itself for a new phase of technological advancement and network efficiency, reinforcing its role as the backbone of India’s transport system.