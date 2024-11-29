The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India’s first high-speed expressway. A portion of the expressway was opened to the public in 1999, and by 2002, the entire route was fully operational.

India boasts the second-largest road network globally. Over the years, the country's road infrastructure has been steadily improving, with the development of new expressways and upgrades to existing roads.

The construction of the Mumbai-Pune expressway was funded with significant support from then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Media reports suggest that the project cost around Rs 1,630 crore. Stretching over 94.5 kilometers, the expressway starts in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai and ends in Kiwale, Pune.

Constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the expressway reduces the travel time between Mumbai and Pune from 3 hours to just 1 hour. It is worth mentioning that the toll for the expressway rises by 6 percent each year, with a cumulative increase of 18 percent every three years.

The toll rates were last updated in April 2023, when it was raised to Rs 320 from Rs 270, while minibuses and tempos saw an increase to Rs 495, up from the previous Rs 420. The toll for two-axle trucks was revised from Rs 585 to Rs 685, and buses will now be charged Rs 940, an increase from Rs 797. Officials have announced that these toll rates will remain fixed until 2030, with no further changes after the three-year review in 2026.

