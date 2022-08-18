India's first electric double-decker bus launched in Mumbai: All you need to know

Photo: Twitter (Nitin Gadkari)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched India's first electric double-decker bus in Mumbai. The innovative electric double-decker air-conditioned bus is an EiV 22 Switch. Switch EiV 22 is a world-class electric bus that was built, designed, and developed in India using Switch's extensive expertise with electric buses around the world. The redesigned version of the country's renowned double-decker bus will modernize public transportation and raise the bar for the intra-city bus industry.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said, "There is a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem. Government's vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions. I would like to congratulate Switch Mobility, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, for being the one to revive the double decker and remain committed to introducing new technologies for the benefit of passengers and society, at large."

The pollution caused by diesel buses will be reduced as well with the introduction of electric buses. The bus is the first double-decker, standard-floor, fully air-conditioned vehicle in the world with a back stairway and a bigger door on the overhang. With a body made of lightweight aluminium, the double decker has a greater passenger-to-weight ratio and a lower cost per kilometre per passenger.

With just an 18% increase in kerb weight, the Switch electric double-decker bus can transport almost twice as many seated people as a comparable single-decker bus. The double decker's design is based on a 650 V system, which is also the same platform used by Switch e1 and Switch EiV 12, both of which were released in June 2022.

The double decker offers broad front and back doors, two staircases, and an emergency door that complies with the most modern safety standards. It also has innovative styling and appealing interiors and exteriors. The optimal seating for 65 passengers is the highest number that can be offered in the given footprint, and the AC provides efficient cooling in India's hot climate.

Each seat is equipped with a thin cushion, and the interiors are as comfortable as those in a car. Modern electric double-decker buses are the best option for urban travel because they take up less room per seated passenger on the road, in terminals, and in depots.

Powering a 2-string, liquid-cooled, greater density NMC chemistry battery pack with a 231 kWh capacity, the Switch EiV 22 has a twin-gun charging mode. Due to this, the electric double decker can travel within cities for up to 250 kilometres.

In Mumbai, Switch India has already received an order for 200 electric double-decker buses. The company is now trying to establish a dominant position in the country's major markets for electric double-decker buses. India is the country where bus parts are produced.

