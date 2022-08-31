India's first domestically made vaccine for cervical cancer to be launched soon

On September 1, according to official sources, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will introduce India's first domestically produced quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, will introduce the much-anticipated vaccination on Thursday.

According to Dr. N. K. Arora, the COVID working group's chair, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) described the release of an India-made vaccine as an exciting experience. "It is very exciting and I must say it makes us very happy that our daughters and granddaughters will now be able to get this much-awaited vaccine."

This particular vaccine is really one of the most recent to be made available. In actuality, this is one of the final vaccines to be introduced into the programme. "Indian vaccinations will now be accessible, and we anticipate their introduction into the National Immunization Program for females aged 9 to 14 in the near future," NTAGI chief added.

Because this particular virus is the cause of cervical cancer in 85% to 90% of cases and this vaccine protects against certain viruses, it is quite efficient and prevents the disease. Therefore, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they will be protected against the virus, which will likely prevent cancer from developing 30 years later, Dr. Arora explained.

Dr Arora noted that there was a shortage in the global market. Indian vaccination has now arrived. Consequently, it will be able to meet the needs of the made-in-India vaccine.