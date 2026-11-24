India's first bullet train is expected to begin trial runs in May 2027 on a 50-km section between Surat and Bilimora, with electrification completed and signalling work targeted for January.

ndia's first bullet train project is moving towards its testing phase, with the initial trials expected to begin in May 2027 on the 50-km Surat-Bilimora stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the timeline during a media briefing on Monday. He said electrification work on the section had been completed, while signalling-related work was expected to be finished by January 2027.

Electrification completed on both tracks

The overhead electrification system on the elevated Surat-Bilimora section was energised on November 20. The work covers both tracks and uses a 2x25 kV traction system. Installation work at the Bilimora traction substation has also been completed, marking an important step towards preparing the stretch for high-speed train operations.

Vaishnaw said the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor would not become operational at once. Instead, the project would be opened in phases.

B-28 train to be used for initial testing

The initial trials will use the B-28 train, which is designed to run at speeds of up to 280 kmph.

Vaishnaw explained that operating trains at speeds above 240 kmph requires specialised engineering. At such speeds, pressure forces generated by a moving train must be considered while designing both the coaches and the supporting infrastructure.

He said the B-28 train had successfully completed a squeeze test. During the exercise, it was exposed to pressure levels twice the atmospheric pressure expected during actual operations.

The test was conducted to assess how well the train could withstand pressure-related challenges during high-speed movement.

Bullet train corridor to open in phases

The proposed schedule sets different targets for various sections of the high-speed rail corridor. The Ahmedabad-Vapi stretch is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The service is then targeted to reach Thane by 2029.

The phased approach will allow different sections of the corridor to be completed and prepared for operations over time.

Vaishnaw reviews construction progress in Maharashtra

The Railway Minister also spoke about construction work in Maharashtra, including the undersea tunnel being built as part of the project. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made on these sections and described the construction activities as encouraging.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is India's first bullet train project. It is being developed to connect the two cities through a dedicated high-speed railway network.