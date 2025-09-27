India's first bullet train launch date changed? Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gives BIG update

The Railway Minister recently inspected the construction work of the bullet train project at Saroli in Surat, including India's first high-speed rail turnout, where trains will be able to turn at 320 kilometres per hour.

India’s first bullet train is expected to cover the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route in about two hours and seven minutes. While the 50-km stretch of India’s first high-speed rail corridor between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is expected to open by 2027, however, the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section will be operational by 2029, revealed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.



When will India's first bullet train run?

The Railway Minister recently inspected the construction work of the bullet train project at Saroli in Surat, including India's first high-speed rail turnout, where trains will be able to turn at 320 kilometres per hour. “Overall progress of the first bullet train project is very good. The first 50-km section between Surat and Bilimora will be open by 2027. By 2028, the Thane-Ahmedabad section will be commissioned, and by 2029, the full Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will open,” he said.



Surat-Bilimora section to be operational in 2027

Vaishnaw noted the use of new technologies that will benefit other projects nationwide. "If you look at the station, there is a speciality there, too. All trains will halt at Surat Station, there are two tracks on the side and two in the centre. There are two platforms here - one in Mumbai's direction and another in Ahmedabad's direction. There is a huge concourse in the centre...High-speed rail turnouts are specially designed because when trains run at speeds of 320, 330, or 340 km/h and two tracks are connecting, there should be no gap. So, I saw several new things...The first section of Surat to Bilimora will become operational in 2027," the Railway Minister told ANI.

At the Saroli site, the bullet train station is being equipped with modern passenger amenities, including waiting lounges, nurseries, restrooms, retail outlets, and shopping spaces. To ensure smooth and accessible movement, multiple lifts and escalators are being installed.

The bullet train project is progressing rapidly, with Japanese technology being deployed for track turnout and construction. Officials said the technology will also benefit several other infrastructure projects in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)