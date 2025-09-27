India's first bullet train launch date changed? Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gives BIG update

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH

Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments

India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'

Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...

IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

ED files chargesheet against Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeIndia

INDIA

India's first bullet train launch date changed? Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gives BIG update

The Railway Minister recently inspected the construction work of the bullet train project at Saroli in Surat, including India's first high-speed rail turnout, where trains will be able to turn at 320 kilometres per hour.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

India's first bullet train launch date changed? Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gives BIG update
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s first bullet train is expected to cover the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route in about two hours and seven minutes. While the 50-km stretch of India’s first high-speed rail corridor between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is expected to open by 2027, however, the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section will be operational by 2029, revealed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. 

When will India's first bullet train run?

The Railway Minister recently inspected the construction work of the bullet train project at Saroli in Surat, including India's first high-speed rail turnout, where trains will be able to turn at 320 kilometres per hour. “Overall progress of the first bullet train project is very good. The first 50-km section between Surat and Bilimora will be open by 2027. By 2028, the Thane-Ahmedabad section will be commissioned, and by 2029, the full Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will open,” he said.

Surat-Bilimora section to be operational in 2027

Vaishnaw noted the use of new technologies that will benefit other projects nationwide. "If you look at the station, there is a speciality there, too. All trains will halt at Surat Station, there are two tracks on the side and two in the centre. There are two platforms here - one in Mumbai's direction and another in Ahmedabad's direction. There is a huge concourse in the centre...High-speed rail turnouts are specially designed because when trains run at speeds of 320, 330, or 340 km/h and two tracks are connecting, there should be no gap. So, I saw several new things...The first section of Surat to Bilimora will become operational in 2027," the Railway Minister told ANI.

At the Saroli site, the bullet train station is being equipped with modern passenger amenities, including waiting lounges, nurseries, restrooms, retail outlets, and shopping spaces. To ensure smooth and accessible movement, multiple lifts and escalators are being installed.  

The bullet train project is progressing rapidly, with Japanese technology being deployed for track turnout and construction. Officials said the technology will also benefit several other infrastructure projects in the country.
(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare moments
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police makes BIG statemen
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Final?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE