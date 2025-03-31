Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor will redefine intercity travel, reducing travel time and offering a faster, safer, and more reliable mode of transport.

Indian Railways is set to transform Ahmedabad, Gujarat, into a major economic hub with the country’s first bullet train corridor, connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Spanning 508 kilometers, the high-speed rail project aims to revolutionize travel by reducing the journey time from 6-7 hours to just 2 hours, achieving speeds of up to 280 km/h.

The project aspires to meet global standards, drawing inspiration from European and Japanese high-speed rail systems. While the acquisition of Shinkansen technology from Japan is under consideration, Indian Railways is also exploring the possibility of domestically producing high-speed trains to bolster the initiative.

Progress on the bullet train has gained significant momentum in recent years, particularly under the NDA government in Maharashtra. According to a Times of India report, officials aims to accelerate the much-anticipated initiative, which is expected to be completed by 2026. Once operational, this ambitious initiative is set to enhance connectivity, foster economic growth, and position Ahmedabad as an economic powerhouse.

The project will be built on top of the current Vande Bharat platform, and its corridors will have advanced signalling systems that incorporate the newest automatic train protection technology, Kavach 5.0.

Each bullet train is estimated to cost Rs 27.86 crore, with the total contract valued at Rs 866.87 crore. This includes expenses for design, development, testing, and infrastructure, which will also support future high-speed rail projects in India. The first two locally made bullet trains will be tested at speeds of up to 280 km/h, while the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is being built for a maximum speed of 320 km/h.

The first 50 kilometres of the corridor are expected to be operational by 2026. The new trains will feature air-conditioned chair cars, reclining and swivelling seats, facilities for passengers with special needs, and onboard entertainment systems to enhance passenger comfort.