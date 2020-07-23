India’s first 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactor at Gujarat's Kakrapar attains criticality

A nuclear reactor attains criticality when every nuclear fission event releases a sufficient number of neutrons to sustain an ongoing series of reactions or a self-sustaining chain reaction.

Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant, Unit-3 (KAPP-3), India’s first 700 MWe (megawatt electric) pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) with innovative features attained criticality at around 9:36 am on July 22, the Department of Atomic Energy said.

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has carried out exhaustive safety review of various safety aspects to ensure satisfactory compliances to regulatory requirements and granted permission for First Approach to Criticality of KAPP-3 on 17 July, 2020.

Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation, the safety review was carried out by working from home, partial working from office and through discussions and meetings over video conferencing, the department said in a press release.

The criticality has been witnessed by the AERB Observer Team posted at Kakrapar site and by AERB experts at headquarters through live streaming from KAPP-3 control room.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the achievement of Indian nuclear scientists.

He said in a twwet: "Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements!"

KAPP-3 is located at Kakrapar, Gujarat, where already two 220 MWe PHWRs (KAPS-1 & KAPS-2) are in operation and another 700 MWe PHWR (KAPP-4) is under advanced stage of construction.