India’s first 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactor at Gujarat's Kakrapar attains criticality

Headlines

'Used to it now': Yuzvendra Chahal on his third consecutive World Cup snub

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Used to it now': Yuzvendra Chahal on his third consecutive World Cup snub

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

Thyroid: 10 superfoods for hypothyroidism

8 superb benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Top run scorers at No.3 in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Badshah gifts his expensive sneakers worth Rs 1.50 lakh to 15-year-old fan, video goes viral, fans react

HomeIndia

India

India’s first 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactor at Gujarat's Kakrapar attains criticality

A nuclear reactor attains criticality when every nuclear fission event releases a sufficient number of neutrons to sustain an ongoing series of reactions or a self-sustaining chain reaction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 11:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant, Unit-3 (KAPP-3), India’s first 700 MWe (megawatt electric) pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) with innovative features attained criticality at around 9:36 am on July 22, the Department of Atomic Energy said.

A nuclear reactor attains criticality when every nuclear fission event releases a sufficient number of neutrons to sustain an ongoing series of reactions or a self-sustaining chain reaction. Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has carried out exhaustive safety review of various safety aspects to ensure satisfactory compliances to regulatory requirements and granted permission for First Approach to Criticality of KAPP-3 on 17 July, 2020.

Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation, the safety review was carried out by working from home, partial working from office and through discussions and meetings over video conferencing, the department said in a press release. 

The criticality has been witnessed by the AERB Observer Team posted at Kakrapar site and by AERB experts at headquarters through live streaming from KAPP-3 control room.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the achievement of Indian nuclear scientists. 

He said in a twwet: "Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements!"

KAPP-3 is located at Kakrapar, Gujarat, where already two 220 MWe PHWRs (KAPS-1 & KAPS-2) are in operation and another 700 MWe PHWR (KAPP-4) is under advanced stage of construction.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: India win gold with 2-1 victory over Pakistan in men's squash

Raveena Tandon reveals she puked after her lips brushed against her co-star's by mistake: 'I couldn't bear it...'

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

THE World University Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore ranked best among Indian institutes, check overall rankings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE