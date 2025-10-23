FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

India's first 132-meter cable glass bridge worth Rs 700000000 to open for public soon, it is built in...

The bridge's towers are designed to resemble the sanctum of Kedarnath Temple, blending sacred symbolism with modern engineering. One side of the bridge features a figure of Kedarnath, while the other side features Badrinath. Read here to find more about this bridge.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:23 PM IST

India's first 132-meter cable glass bridge worth Rs 700000000 to open for public soon, it is built in...
Bajrang Setu, a 132-meter glass suspension bridge, is set to become a iconic landmark in Rishikesh, blending modern engineering with sacred symbolism. The bridge features transparent walkways, modern engineering, and entrances inspired by the sacred Kedarnath Temple. It is India's first cable suspension bridge with glass footpaths and only the second such bridge in all of Asia.

About design and architecture

The pedestrian walkways on either side of the bridge are made of 65-66 mm thick transparent glass, providing a spectacular view of the river below. The central deck is reserved for two-wheelers and small four-wheeled vehicles, enhancing local connectivity. The bridge's towers are designed to resemble the sanctum of Kedarnath Temple, blending sacred symbolism with modern engineering. One side of the bridge features a figure of Kedarnath, while the other side features Badrinath.

When will this bridge be open for public?

The total construction cost of Bajrang Setu is estimated at Rs 68-70 crore. Construction began in 2022 and has entered its final stage as of October 2025, with completion and public opening expected by the end of the year. The bridge is expected to be fully operational for pedestrians and vehicles by early 2026.

Tourism and connectivity

Bajrang Setu promises panoramic views of the Ganga from a height of nearly 57-70 feet above the river. Designed to handle large volumes of pedestrian traffic, the bridge offers a safe and thrilling experience for visitors, complementing Rishikesh's reputation as a spiritual and adventure tourism destination. The area near Bajrang Setu is a magnet for tourists, with easy access to iconic spots like Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Beatles Ashram, and is surrounded by diverse food outlets and yoga retreats.

A new identity for Rishikesh

Bajrang Setu stands as a testament to modern engineering in India while honoring the spiritual heritage of Rishikesh. Blending glass pathways with temple-inspired architecture, it creates a new identity for the town on the world map. The bridge is anticipated to boost local tourism and further cement Rishikesh's standing as the "Yoga Capital of the World."

