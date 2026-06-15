India’s Ethanol Revolution: From E20 to E85 – The Fuel of Tomorrow Has Arrived!

India only recently started using E20 fuel everywhere, which became compulsory at petrol pumps in April this year. Many of us are still getting used to E20. So a natural question comes to mind: if we are only now adjusting to E20, why are we already talking about a much stronger blend like E85?

Last week, India quietly did something it had never done before. At a few fuel stations across the country, a brand-new type of fuel became available. It is called E85, and it contains 85% ethanol mixed with just 15% petrol. If this plan works the way the government hopes, it could change the way our cars, bikes and scooters are fuelled in the years ahead.

But here is the interesting part. India only recently started using E20 fuel everywhere, which became compulsory at petrol pumps in April this year. Many of us are still getting used to E20. So a natural question comes to mind: if we are only now adjusting to E20, why are we already talking about a much stronger blend like E85? To understand this properly, we need to go back nearly twenty years and see how the whole story began.

Back in 2001, the government started a small experiment by mixing just 5% ethanol with petrol. The idea was simple. India imports huge amounts of crude oil from other countries, which costs a lot of money. But ethanol can be made right here at home using sugarcane. So by blending ethanol into petrol, India could depend less on imported oil and save money. Good idea on paper, but for many years it went nowhere. Sugar mills had little reason to support it, because selling sugar earned them more money than supplying ethanol to oil companies. For more than ten years, ethanol blending stayed very low, somewhere between 0.1% and 1.5%.

Before going further, let us quickly understand what ethanol actually is. Ethanol is a type of alcohol made mainly from sugar-rich crops like sugarcane, molasses, corn and damaged food grains. The process is quite simple. First, sugar or starch is taken out from the crop. Then yeast is added, which turns the sugar into alcohol through a natural process called fermentation. After that, the alcohol is heated and purified through distillation to make ethanol. Finally, this ethanol is mixed with petrol to create fuels like E20 or E85. In short, ethanol is a fuel made from farm crops that can be blended with petrol to cut down our use of imported oil.

Everything changed in 2014, when the government brought in a set of reforms to push ethanol blending seriously. It promised a fixed price for ethanol, so distilleries knew exactly how much they would earn. This gave producers the confidence to invest and expand. Earlier, ethanol could be made only from molasses, the thick syrup left behind after sugar is taken out of sugarcane. Now the rules were relaxed, and ethanol could be made directly from sugarcane juice and even from damaged or surplus grains not fit for eating. The result was remarkable. Ethanol blending jumped from just 1.5% in 2014 to 10% by 2022, hitting the target five months ahead of schedule.

Seeing this fast progress, the government became more ambitious. It moved the E20 goal forward from 2030 all the way to 2025. And India achieved it. The benefits were big. The country saved nearly ₹1 lakh crore in foreign exchange by cutting crude oil imports, and reduced about 544 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, because ethanol-blended fuel burns cleaner and pollutes less.

But this very success created a new problem. Encouraged by government support, ethanol producers raced ahead and built huge production capacity. India's distilleries can now make around 2,000 crore litres of ethanol. The trouble is, demand did not grow as fast as production. Right now, E20 petrol needs about 1,016 crore litres of ethanol every year. Even after adding the ethanol used in medicines, hand sanitisers, alcoholic drinks and industrial chemicals, India's total yearly demand is only about 1,350 crore litres. In simple words, we can now produce far more ethanol than we actually use. Many ethanol plants, built with government help, are sitting half-empty. So all this extra ethanol now needs new markets to go to.

Now you might think, why not just mix this ethanol into diesel? Sadly, it does not work that way. Ethanol and diesel have very different chemical natures and tend to separate from each other over time instead of mixing properly. Ethanol also burns differently and carries less energy than diesel, which can hurt engines built to run on diesel. The government is studying other options like isobutanol, another alcohol-based fuel that may mix better with diesel, but this is still at an early testing stage. So for now, diesel vehicles are not part of the ethanol story. Petrol is the only major fuel where ethanol use can be expanded on a big scale.

That is exactly why, on 5 June, India launched 48 fuel stations across the country offering E85 fuel. Now, many of you may be wondering, "But my car or scooter cannot run on this fuel, right?" And you are absolutely correct. Most vehicles on our roads today are simply not built to use E85. Unlike E20, E85 needs a completely new set of compatible vehicles, fuel systems and supply infrastructure.

But here is the important point. The government is not asking everyone to switch to E85 overnight. Instead, it is promoting flex-fuel vehicles, which are special vehicles that can run on different ethanol-petrol blends, anywhere from E20 right up to E100. This gives buyers flexibility and choice instead of being stuck with one type of fuel. Big manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki have already started bringing out flex-fuel models, including test versions and production-ready ones designed for Indian conditions.

Still, before ordinary buyers jump in, many questions remain. How do these vehicles perform in daily driving? How reliable are they? What maintenance do they need? How well do they survive years of use on our rough roads? Most of us would rather see these questions answered through real-world experience before switching. That is why some new flex-fuel vehicles, like the Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel, are being supplied mainly to fleet operators and taxi platforms like Ola and Uber, rather than to private buyers, at least for now.

And this approach is actually quite clever. India has done the same thing before. When electric vehicles were costly and charging points were few, companies like Tata Motors first introduced them through fleet operators to build demand and gather real experience before reaching private buyers. Because taxis run long distances every single day, they made the new technology practical even when the supporting system was still weak. The same idea can work for E85. A fleet vehicle covers huge distances in just two or three years, while a private car may take ten years or more to cover the same kilometres. So by the time a WagonR Flex Fuel finishes its taxi life, makers will have collected years of data on engine durability and reliability.

The early risks are taken by fleet operators, while the rest of us can wait until the technology is proven.

This also pushes ethanol demand sharply higher. A taxi running on E85 all day burns far more ethanol than several private cars put together. So this fleet-first plan is not just about testing, it is also about creating strong, steady demand for ethanol.

But let us be honest, this strategy has its own price too. Making more ethanol means using more raw material, much of it from water-hungry crops like sugarcane, rice and maize. To put it in perspective, producing just one litre of ethanol from rice can need nearly 10,000 litres of water. With rainfall becoming uncertain and monsoons turning unpredictable, the clean-fuel benefits start to look less simple. There is also the matter of cost and availability. E85 is sold at only 48 stations today, but the government plans to grow this to 500 by the end of the year and 5,000 by 2027. E85 costs about ₹20 less per litre than petrol, which sounds great. But ethanol carries less energy, so vehicles burn more of it to cover the same distance, eating into those savings. So the fuel may look cheaper at the pump, yet the real savings over time may not be as straightforward as they appear.

Reaching E20 once felt like a mountain to climb. Today, the conversation has already moved to what comes after it. For now, we can only wait and watch how this exciting new chapter unfolds in the coming years.

( Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany .)