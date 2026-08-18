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India’s election system globally credible, robust: MEA after Trump’s voter ID praise

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that he had no specific comment on Trump’s remarks but emphasised the established credibility of India’s electoral system.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

India’s election system globally credible, robust: MEA after Trump’s voter ID praise
India’s election system globally credible, robust: MEA after Trump’s voter ID praise (Image source: ANI)
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are globally established. The comment comes as US President Donald Trump praised India’s election system while advocating for voter IDs in America. 

MEA on Trump's praise of India's voter ID system

During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Trump's comments on India’s election system, to which he declined to comment directly; however, he acknowledged 'well-established facts' globally. "I have no specific comment to make on the remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally," Jaiswal told the media during the press briefing.

Trump had cited India’s election system while pushing for the SAVE America Act, which seeks stricter voter identification and citizenship requirements for federal elections in the US. He highlighted India’s use of photo voter IDs and its low reliance on postal voting as examples of stronger election safeguards.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump recalled remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month regarding voter identification requirements in the US."Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said.

Referring to India's last general election, Trump said, "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."Trump reiterated his call for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, saying, "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"

The proposed US legislation would require voters to provide documentary proof of US citizenship and government-issued photo identification to register for federal elections. It also proposes tighter rules for mail-in voting and removal of non-citizens from voter rolls.

 

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